The University of San Francisco to Receive a Substantial Contribution from the Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation for the Arts

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Getty '56, alumnus and friend of the University of San Francisco (USF), is advancing the teaching and creation of art through a transformational gift which will provide funding for expanded and renovated arts facilities, support for renowned arts faculty, and access for arts students.

"The University of San Francisco was a top choice," said Gordon Getty. "With the changing landscape of the city, and with the new direction of the university, I knew that a gift towards the arts would leave a lasting impact and really further USF in its arts program. This was the perfect way to honor Ann."

"This significant support of USF continues to ensure that our students have the opportunity to engage in world-class arts programs," said USF President Paul J. Fitzgerald, S.J. "Mr. Getty has been and continues to be a critical player in helping USF integrate arts education with other aspects of our holistic curriculum. This gift ensures we will continue to evolve and elevate the arts education in San Francisco for the next generation."

An expansion and renovation of the current facilities for art instruction will grow USF's footprint with additional studio art spaces, gallery and exhibition spaces, granting the opportunity to engage the community with the arts on campus. Gordon Getty's gift will also establish an endowed chair, The Ann Getty Chair in the Arts, that will ensure the growth and recruitment of USF's arts programs, enabling the University to attract world-class artists for the programs on campus. The final component of this gift is an endowed scholarship named The Ann Getty Memorial Endowed Scholarship for the Arts.

"Gordon Getty's support arrives at a juncture where the arts are being reimagined at USF," said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Julia Chinyere Oparah. "His gift allows us to not only preserve what we have now, but assists us in sophisticating the program at USF."

