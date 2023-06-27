The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) ranked in the top 100 universities worldwide

UTS continues its climb up the QS global rankings to affirm its reputation as one of the world's leading universities 

SYDNEY, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has entered the top 100 universities worldwide, rising 47 places to 90th in the key global QS World University Rankings. 

For its 2024 rankings, QS initially evaluated 2963 institutions, before publishing the top 1500 universities across more than 100 countries.  

“Our experts are leading the field in areas such as artificial intelligence, creative design and technology...their work is already having a far-reaching impact on society,” says UTS Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Andrew Parfitt.

UTS Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Andrew Parfitt, said the university's arrival in the top 100 underscores its reputation as one of the world's leading universities. 

"Our staff are passionate about making a positive difference in the world through their research and teaching, and this ranking result recognises this. Those looking to study with us, or wishing to join us in research or teaching collaboration, can do so with the full confidence that they are joining an extremely highly-regarded and high-performing academic institution."  

The rankings measure a university's performance against a range of criteria, such as number of international faculty, as well as a university's reputation with employers and academics.  

In the latest instalment these have been updated to include employment outcomes for graduates, international networks, and sustainability. QS said the new methodology responds to a shift in wider trends in education and society, and addresses the concerns and expectations of modern students and institutions. 

For UTS, one of the biggest reasons for its rise up the international rankings over the past decade has been its focus on excellence and research impact, as measured by research citations per faculty. UTS is now third in Australia for this measure, and 52nd in the world. 

"Our experts are leading the field in areas such as artificial intelligence, creative design and technology, providing solutions to global challenges such as clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities, health and wellbeing, and renewable energy. Their work is already having a far-reaching impact on society," said Professor Parfitt. 

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is a leading university of technology and among the top 100 universities in the world. UTS prepares students for the challenges of today and tomorrow through its future-focused approach to learning and research. Visit uts.edu.au for more information.

