The University of Tennessee Medical Center Selects Omnicell Solutions to Support Medication Management Strategy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) today announced that The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville will expand its Omnicell® automated medication management platform with the addition of new automation for pharmacy and patient care areas. These new solutions will streamline workflows and safety initiatives to support improved patient care and enhanced pharmacy performance.

According to a 2018 survey of healthcare executives, 98 percent of respondents believe that automation will be important for helping to close gaps in patient care throughout the healthcare landscape.1

Upgrading medication and supply dispensing cabinets to the Omnicell XT Series Automated Dispensing Cabinets will help the Medical Center to enhance efficiency, medication accountability, and safety in patient care areas. In the Central Pharmacy, the addition of Omnicell's Central Pharmacy Manager will help improve visibility to inventory and usage, which will help enhance patient care by ensuring availability of medications.

"Adding this new technology across our system will allow us to better track medication inventory and streamline provider workflows, supporting our clinical and operational goals," said Kim Mason, executive director of Pharmacy and Research at The University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Omnicell recently announced its vision for Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap designed to develop a zero error, fully automated medication management infrastructure that empowers pharmacists, nurses, clinicians, and pharmacy staff to focus on patient and clinician satisfaction.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with The University of Tennessee Medical Center to not only help improve their processes, but ultimately deliver the best possible care to their patients," said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Omnicell.

About University of Tennessee Medical Center

The mission of The University of Tennessee Medical Center, the region's only hospital to achieve status as a Magnet® recognized organization, is to serve through healing, education and discovery. UT Medical Center, a 625-bed, not-for-profit academic medical center, serves as a referral center for Eastern Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky and Western North Carolina. The medical center, the region's only Level I Trauma Center, is one of the largest employers in Knoxville. For more information about The University of Tennessee Medical Center, visit online at www.utmedicalcenter.org.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. As a leading provider of solutions across the continuum of care, we offer a path to fully automated medication management infrastructure, powered by a cloud data platform that supports improved patient care, fewer errors, enhanced safety, and new opportunities for growth.

Our vision for the Autonomous Pharmacy integrates a comprehensive set of solutions powered by the Omnicell Cloud Data Platform across three key areas: Automation – solutions designed to digitize and streamline workflows; Intelligence – actionable insights to better understand medication usage and improve pharmacy supply chain management; and Work – expert services that serve as an extension of pharmacy operations to support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes.

Over 5,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. And more than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

To learn more about Omnicell and our Autonomous Pharmacy vision, please visit omnicell.com.

