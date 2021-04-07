The University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, Canada's Leading Business School, to Launch 2U-Powered Online Executive and Professional Programs

LANHAM, Md. and TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced a new partnership with the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management —Canada's leading business school and top-ranked open enrollment executive education provider—to develop and launch a suite of online short courses in key business topics, including Organizational Leadership and a new course title for both organizations—Fintech: The Future of Payments. These courses, and more to be confirmed, will be available in 2022 through GetSmarter, a 2U, Inc. brand.

The University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management (PRNewsfoto/2U, Inc.)

"At the Rotman School of Management, we're training the next generation of transformational business leaders to be change agents in their companies, countries, and communities," said Stephanie Hodnett, executive director of executive programs at the Rotman School of Management. "Now, more than ever, these professionals want high-quality, flexible, and career-relevant online programs, and our new partnership with 2U will help us scale to meet this growing market demand."

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically accelerated digital transformation across industries, forcing executives to confront increasingly complex global business challenges. And according to a Deloitte Canada study, "adaptability, flexibility, and a commitment to lifelong learning will be vital" as companies and business executives emerge from the pandemic and prepare for an increasingly digital and data-driven world. As one example, the fintech sector is expected to reach a market value of around $305 billion by 2025. As a global fintech hub, Toronto sits at the epicenter of digital transformation in the financial services sector. The new Rotman School of Management and 2U short courses will help equip professionals to thrive in this dynamic, fast growing industry.

"We're thrilled to join the Rotman School of Management on its mission to provide a world-class business education to professionals in Toronto and around the world" said Andrew Hermalyn, president of global partnerships at 2U. "Helping business leaders develop the leadership and technical skills they need to excel in their careers has never been more critical, and we're proud to join Rotman's roster of cutting-edge programs to help more people thrive in a post-COVID economy."

Today's announcement marks an expanded partnership between 2U and the University of Toronto, which currently offers 2U-powered online boot camps in Coding, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Fintech, Digital Marketing and UX/UI through the School of Continuing Studies . Over 1,100 learners have graduated from UofT SCS boot camps since launching in 2018.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 500 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 300,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

About the Rotman School of Management

The Rotman School of Management is part of the University of Toronto, a global centre of research and teaching excellence at the heart of Canada's commercial capital. Rotman is a catalyst for transformative learning, insights and public engagement, bringing together diverse views and initiatives around a defining purpose: to create value for business and society. For more information, visit www.rotman.utoronto.ca .

