The University of Tulsa launches online RN-to-BSN degree

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa has announced a new online nursing program to create more pathways for students to meet the growing demand for nurses. The first class begins Aug. 21 with a program for registered nurses to earn their bachelor of science in nursing, which equips them to transfer experience into leadership.

This modern course delivery method costs less per hour than a traditional full-time, in-person experience and creates more flexibility for working adults to access a top-tier health care degree. The RN-BSN program features TU's top-ranked curriculum in accelerated, eight-week courses and can be completed in as few as 12 months. Students also may spread out their coursework to accommodate their schedules.

"We are actively working to create more accessible ways for busy, working professionals to balance family and career advancement at a time when demand for nurses is approaching critical levels," said Ron Walker, interim dean of TU's Oxley College of Health & Natural Sciences. "Our online program is designed to be adaptable and exceptional; students can enter at any of five start dates throughout the year, pause, and then restart between sessions to fit the realities of their lives."

The University of Tulsa has a 50-year history of educating students in a pre-licensure nursing program. Since its first graduating class in 1973, TU's School of Nursing has graduated more than 1,400 students with a BSN degree. The university prides itself on personalized attention, esteemed faculty and dedicated academic support and career guidance. TU's School of Nursing has reported a 100% placement rate for the past five years.

TU's RN-BSN program is currently enrolling for fall 2023, with limited space still available for classes starting on Aug. 21. Financial assistance is available. For more information about TU's online nursing programs, visit online.utulsa.edu.

The University of Tulsa is located on a 200-acre residential campus along historic Route 66 just two miles from downtown Tulsa. TU is among the top 15% of U.S. News & World Report's best colleges and was ranked No. 20 among U.S. universities that emphasize science, technology, engineering and math by Forbes Magazine. With a perfect score from Money Magazine for Best Colleges in America, TU is in elite company nationwide for graduation and placement rates, cost of attendance, financial aid, and alumni salaries. To learn more, visit utulsa.edu.

