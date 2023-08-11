The University of Tulsa reports most National Merit scholars per capita for fall 2023

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa is preparing to welcome 151 National Merit scholars to campus as new students this fall – more per capita than any university in the country.

"We are thrilled that so many National Merit scholars have enrolled at The University of Tulsa as first-time college students. They recognize TU's legacy of high academic standards and what's possible when students are supported holistically," said President Brad R. Carson. "From internationally ranked STEM programs, a curriculum rooted in the arts and humanities and a 9:1 student-faculty ratio, TU offers a unique educational experience for top students."

TU is a small, private, research university with just under 4,000 students. Known internationally for engineering and cyber studies, undergraduates receive a foundation in the liberal arts.

TU anticipates 151 National Merit scholars this fall – nearly 80% of whom are from outside Oklahoma. The university provides generous financial aid packages to National Merit finalists and semifinalists as well as a job placement guarantee for all new undergraduates, making a TU degree one of the nation's most valuable.

"When I was trying to decide which college to attend, TU was not originally on my list. I checked out the school website and was immediately attracted to the beautiful architecture. I was pleased to discover the college's firm commitment to liberal arts and to the classical studies," said National Merit Finalist Georgia Rabaey, 18, of Marshall, Minnesota.

Many National Merit scholars and other academically successful students are drawn to TU's Tulsa Undergraduate Research Challenge and new Honors College.

"With a major in biology and a minor in neuroscience, I was delighted by the flexibility of the curriculum, particularly on the pre-med track," said National Merit Finalist Abhay Bindroo, 17, of Little Elm, Texas.

The University of Tulsa is located on a 200-acre residential campus along historic Route 66 just two miles from downtown Tulsa. TU is among the top 15% of U.S. News & World Report's best colleges and was ranked No. 20 among U.S. universities that emphasize science, technology, engineering and math by Forbes Magazine. With a perfect score from Money Magazine for Best Colleges in America, TU is in elite company nationwide for graduation and placement rates, cost of attendance, financial aid and alumni salaries. To learn more, visit utulsa.edu.

