The University of Western Australia Announces Coding Boot Camp in Partnership with Trilogy Education

PERTH, Australia, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Western Australia today announced the launch of its first coding boot camp in partnership with leading workforce accelerator Trilogy Education. Geared toward adult learners and working professionals in Perth, The University of Western Australia Coding Boot Camp teaches the front-end and back-end skills necessary to become a proficient full stack developer.

The 24-week, part-time program begins September 10, 2019, with two three-hour evening classes during the week (6:30 to 9:30 p.m.) and a four-hour class on Saturdays (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Enrolment is now open at bootcamp.uwa.edu.au.

"We need to find new ways to educate our workforce in Perth so that more people can participate in the booming demand for technology skills locally, across the country, and globally," said Professor David Sadler, UWA's Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education). "Our coding boot camp is an intensive, part-time program designed for working adults who want to transition into careers in tech. Through our partnership with Trilogy Education, our students will have access to a world-class curriculum, targeted career coaching, and instructors who work in the industry."

Residents of Perth are looking for ways to retrain for new jobs and upskill in their current roles as growth declines in the region's once dominant mining industry. Companies in Perth and across Australia are hungry for job-ready tech talent. A report by Indeed found that full-stack developer is the most in-demand job in Australia based on total number of job postings. Some of the top employers in Perth are seeking candidates for web development jobs.

"The University of Western Australia joins a network of universities that recognise the importance of preparing their communities for changes driven by an increasingly tech-focused economy," said Dan Sommer, Trilogy Education's CEO and Founder. "The tech skills gap is a global problem, and the fastest growing gaps are in cities that aren't traditionally thought of as tech hubs. Tailored to the needs of Perth's employers, this boot camp is for anyone with the determination to make a transformation in their lives."

Pairing UWA's strengths with Trilogy's market-driven coding and career curriculum offers students of the new program both the competence and confidence to succeed in the technology industry. The program's curriculum covers the basics of coding, algorithms and data structure plus intensive training in HTML/CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, React, and more. No previous training or experience is required, but applicants should have an understanding of coding basics.

In addition to classroom instruction, students will spend a minimum of 20 hours a week on outside projects, homework, and experiential learning activities. They'll also build a professional project portfolio to showcase their abilities and hone their competitive edge in the employment market. Students will also receive a range of career-planning services, portfolio reviews, recruiting assistance, and extensive staff support.

Boot Camp students will gain skills to develop dynamic end-to-end web applications, as well as receive a Certificate in Full-Stack Web Development from The University of Western Australia.

To learn more about The University of Western Australia Coding Boot Camp, visit bootcamp.uwa.edu.au. You can apply online or by calling +61 8 6255 5512.

The University of Western Australia (UWA) is a world top 100 university (ARWU 2018) and part of the Group of Eight – a coalition of research-intensive Australian universities. We deliver courses that are progressive, practical and benchmarked against the world's best. Working alongside our industry-leading partners, we produce work-ready graduates who will succeed on a global scale.

Trilogy Education is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training programs bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, and cybersecurity in more than 50 cities around the globe. Since the company's launch in 2015, thousands of working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered programs, and more than 2,000 companies—ranging from startups to the Fortune 500—employ them.

