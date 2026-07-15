The University of Western Australia appoints SRM Technologies as Information Technology Partner for its India Branch Campuses

Admissions now open at https://bit.ly/4vZM8bJ for UWA India's Mumbai and Chennai campuses, with scholarships available for eligible students.

HAMILTON, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Western Australia (UWA), a Global Top 100 university and founding member of Australia's prestigious Group of Eight (Go8), has appointed SRM Technologies as its Information Technology partner for the establishment of UWA's India International Branch Campuses in Mumbai and Chennai.

L–R: David Das, Chief Operating Officer, The University of Western Australia – India Operations; Sebi PK, Finance Head, SRM Technologies; and Kannan Natarajan, Global Head - EdTech & Public Sector Business, SRM Technologies; formalizing the partnership.

Kannan Natarajan, Global Head - Education & Public Sector Business, SRM Technologies, said: "Education technology is one of SRM Technologies' core strengths. Our ability to rapidly implement and manage complete digital ecosystems for international universities establishing campuses in India has become a key differentiator. We are proud to partner with The University of Western Australia in building a world-class digital campus experience."

David Das, Chief Operating Officer, UWA India, said on the appointment, "As we establish UWA's India International Branch Campuses, it was critical to partner with an organisation that understands both the higher education sector and the technology required to support a world-class student experience. SRM Technologies brings proven expertise in delivering integrated digital campus solutions, and this partnership will ensure our campuses in Mumbai and Chennai are equipped with secure, scalable and future-ready technology from day one."

The partnership will see SRM Technologies design, implement and manage the University's end-to-end digital campus ecosystem, enabling UWA India to deliver a seamless student, academic and administrative experience from day one. The entire technology environment is being deployed within an accelerated five-month implementation timeline, supporting UWA India's launch for the 2026-27 academic year.

The appointment further strengthens SRM Technologies' position as a leading digital transformation partner for international universities establishing operations in India through comprehensive, end-to-end technology solutions. Under the multi-year engagement, SRM Technologies' Education Technology Business Unit is implementing and managing UWA India's complete technology ecosystem, including admissions, student information, finance, human resources, campus networking, enterprise applications, IT infrastructure and managed support services. The integrated platform has been designed to provide a secure, scalable and future-ready digital foundation for UWA's India campuses.

Beyond implementation, SRM Technologies will provide ongoing application management, infrastructure operations and technology support, ensuring a reliable and connected digital experience for students, faculty and staff.

Manivannan S, CEO, SRM Technologies, said: "Education has been at the heart of SRM for over four decades. As universities worldwide respond to increasing student mobility, international branch campuses, and the growing adoption of hybrid learning, we see tremendous opportunities to help institutions modernize their digital ecosystems. Our strategic focus is on Australia and the United States, where we combine deep EdTech expertise with an outcome-based delivery approach to help education institutions accelerate their digital transformation and deliver exceptional experiences for students, faculty, and administrators."

SRM Technologies also serves on the Victorian Government's School Software Panel in Australia, delivering Unified School Management System solutions across K-12 education institutions.

SOURCE SRM Technologies