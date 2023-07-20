The Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) Windows Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% from 2022 to 2027 | Growth in the housing construction sector to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) windows market size is estimated to increase by USD 8,455.87 million from 2022 to 2027, with an almost CAGR of 6.99%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) Windows Market 2023-2027 – Vendor Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) Windows Market

The unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) windows market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

ADOPEN Plastik Sanayi AS, AIS Glass Solutions Ltd., Aluplast GmbH, Aparna Enterprises Ltd., Canadian Choice Windows and Doors, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Dalian Shide Plastic Building Materials Co. Ltd., Deceuninck Group, Duroplast Extrusions Pvt. Ltd., Encraft India Pvt. Ltd., Everest 2020 Ltd., Fenesta, Internorm International GmbH, Karl Lingel Fensterbau Gmbh and Co. KG, Malplas Ltd., Munster Joinery, profine GmbH, REHAU Group, VEKA AG, and Welltech Systems.

Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) Windows Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (residential and commercial), and distribution channel (offline and online)

The market share growth of the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of construction activities is set to drive the adoption of UPVC windows in various prominent housing markets, with an increasing focus on energy efficiency. The increasing interest in features like multipoint tilt-and-turn windows will further drive the demand for UPVC windows. Additionally, as builders strive to construct eco-friendly homes, the demand for UPVC windows will receive additional support.

Geographical Overview

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is another region that presents substantial growth opportunities for vendors, driven by a growing awareness of the advantages of UPVC windows, particularly in the new residential construction market. Governments in countries like India , China , Malaysia , the Philippines , Singapore , and Indonesia are making significant investments in public infrastructure projects, including the construction of new airports and railways, which is expected to further boost the demand for UPVC windows in the region.

Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) Windows Market 2023-2027: – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing adoption of UPVC windows is a key factor driving market growth.

UPVC windows are becoming increasingly popular among architects and builders due to their high efficiency, durability, and eco-friendly nature, as they do not emit toxic chemicals.

One of the key specializations of UPVC windows is the use of vacuum processing technology for finishing the surfaces.

This specialized finishing process will further reduce pricing for UPVC windows.

Additionally, the use of vacuum processing technology is expected to improve the overall quality and expertise of UPVC windows, particularly in developing markets.

Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The emergence of automation and remote operation is a major trend in the market.

Caldwell Manufacturing offers the Dreamview Automation System, which is compatible with most existing windows in the market.

The system features a convenient keypad that allows users to effortlessly open, close, and stop the windows as needed.

On the other hand, Solar Smart, another company, provides a remote-operated system specifically designed for awnings, hopper windows, and skylights.

Hence, these advanced technologies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The changes in building codes are the significant challenges impeding market growth.

Building regulations can differ significantly from one area to another and are established based on standards and specifications set by industry associations and independent standards organizations.

Any changes or modifications made to these standards and codes by the standards organizations can significantly impact the cost structure of the construction industry and the overall market.

Furthermore, the lack of adequate standards and regulations in many developing economies is resulting in the adoption of substandard products and practices.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE!

Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) Windows Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,455.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADOPEN Plastik Sanayi AS, AIS Glass Solutions Ltd., Aluplast GmbH, Aparna Enterprises Ltd., Canadian Choice Windows and Doors, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Dalian Shide Plastic Building Materials Co. Ltd., Deceuninck Group, Duroplast Extrusions Pvt. Ltd., Encraft India Pvt. Ltd., Everest 2020 Ltd., Fenesta, Internorm International GmbH, Karl Lingel Fensterbau Gmbh and Co. KG, Malplas Ltd., Munster Joinery, profine GmbH, REHAU Group, VEKA AG, and Welltech Systems Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

