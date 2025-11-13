The Unseen Risk with AI's Double-Edged Sword: Boosting Productivity and Data Protection in Organizations

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kishore Bitra, leading a Collaboration Engineering Team at a local government, says that Artificial Intelligence is no longer a choice to embrace or reject, it is the reality of current times. With Gen Z and Gen Alpha driving the digital future, organizations are rapidly turning toward AI to achieve greater productivity in less time.

Kishore Bitra

He mentions that this accelerating shift comes with distinct data security challenges. AI thrives on data much like a living system depends on its lifeblood. Its insatiable demand for massive data volumes, while enabling groundbreaking solutions, also opens new doors to cyber risks that organizations can no longer afford to overlook.

Data Security in small and medium businesses (SMBs):

In small and medium-sized businesses, the primary focus is often on growth, which places considerable pressure on employees to meet tight deadlines. Many employees may have limited knowledge of data privacy and protection, leading them to upload sensitive content to Artificial Intelligence platforms seeking solutions. However, the information they provide is frequently used to train AI models without their explicit awareness, raising significant privacy concerns.

The core vulnerability stems from how these third-party AI models operate: data uploaded for problem-solving is often retained and used to train the vendor's global model. When employees feed proprietary documents, customer data, or internal strategies into these services, they are effectively and unknowingly donating that confidential information to a third-party, violating non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and core data privacy regulations.

Essential Action Plan for SMBs before Embracing AI:

Mandatory AI literacy training : All employees, particularly those who handle sensitive information such as finance, PII, PHI, HIPAA, and CJIS, are required to undergo training in data security and protection. The training should emphasize data confidentiality and the repercussions of mishandling data.

: All employees, particularly those who handle sensitive information such as finance, PII, PHI, HIPAA, and CJIS, are required to undergo training in data security and protection. The training should emphasize data confidentiality and the repercussions of mishandling data. Boundaries : Immediately prohibit the uploading of sensitive, proprietary, or client-specific data into any unapproved public AI tool. This must be communicated from the top down and integrated into the employee handbook.

: Immediately prohibit the uploading of sensitive, proprietary, or client-specific data into any unapproved public AI tool. This must be communicated from the top down and integrated into the employee handbook. Establish a go-to TEAM : All the employees should consult a team of experts prior to uploading the businesses proprietary data into the AI tools, this should happen until the employees are comfortable in data handling with AI. This offers a helpful alternative to resorting to Shadow AI out of ignorance or desperation.

: All the employees should consult a team of experts prior to uploading the businesses proprietary data into the AI tools, this should happen until the employees are comfortable in data handling with AI. This offers a helpful alternative to resorting to Shadow AI out of ignorance or desperation. Start Small : Experiment with AI solutions in a controlled, low risk department. For instance, marketing or public website management team. A simple pilot project lets you learn quickly and reduce potential risks.

: Experiment with AI solutions in a controlled, low risk department. For instance, marketing or public website management team. A simple pilot project lets you learn quickly and reduce potential risks. Invest in Enterprise-Grade AI Solutions : Go for managed AI platforms that provide a private instance deployment. These solutions ensure the organization retains control over its data and meets stringent regulatory requirements. With these enterprise grades, the organization can control the data settings and the security of the AI tool.

: Go for managed AI platforms that provide a private instance deployment. These solutions ensure the organization retains control over its data and meets stringent regulatory requirements. With these enterprise grades, the organization can control the data settings and the security of the AI tool. Utilize Data Masking and Sanitization : For necessary use cases, implement tools that automatically mask or redact sensitive information (like client names or financial figures) from documents before they are submitted to any external AI service.

: For necessary use cases, implement tools that automatically mask or redact sensitive information (like client names or financial figures) from documents before they are submitted to any external AI service. Adapt and Improve: Be ready to update processes and security measures as you learn and as threats change. Staying flexible is vital for long-term success.

About Kishore Bitra

Kishore Bitra is a Team Lead with over 18 years of comprehensive experience focused on End User technologies, Cloud Infrastructure implementations, and Enterprise IT service delivery and operations within medium to large organizations. Demonstrated success in enhancing profitability through improved process efficiency, technology upgrades, resource optimization, and strong management practices.

Kishore Bitra's work has spanned Microsoft 365, cloud adoption, email security, and large-scale migration projects, which have improved reliability, security, and user experience for thousands of end-users. I'm passionate about solving complex challenges, mentoring teams, and aligning technology with business goals to deliver measurable impact.

Mr. Bitra generously donates his time and expertise to support nonprofit organizations and small local businesses. He believes in empowering these community pillars because locally owned businesses drive job growth in the area, and nonprofits provide essential services to people in need without receiving any compensation for his efforts.

