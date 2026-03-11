The "Unsexy" Business Quietly Creating 130+ New Entrepreneurs Across America -- From Alaska to Puerto Rico

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While many aspiring entrepreneurs chase tech startups, crypto trends, and viral apps, a growing movement of small business owners across America is building wealth through something far less glamorous: local mailbox and shipping stores.

Through the Mailbox Money Course, an education and mentorship community founded by entrepreneur and investor Lisa Sutton Gunderson, more than 130 independent shipping and mailbox stores have opened nationwide, stretching from Alaska to Puerto Rico.

These neighborhood businesses offer private mailbox rentals, shipping services, packaging, and logistics support for local residents and small businesses — creating steady, recurring revenue for owners while providing essential services in their communities.

"The media loves talking about unicorn startups," said Gunderson. "But thousands of everyday entrepreneurs are quietly building real wealth through practical, service-based businesses that people rely on every day."

Members of the Mailbox Money Course community include:

A family-run shipping store in Oklahoma launched while the founder still worked a full-time W-2 job

launched while the founder still worked a full-time W-2 job Entrepreneurs opening locations in rural Alaska , where shipping services are critical infrastructure

, where shipping services are critical infrastructure First-time business owners launching stores in Florida, Texas, and California

Operators building multi-location businesses serving e-commerce sellers and local residents

Unlike traditional franchise shipping brands, many entrepreneurs are choosing independent ownership, allowing them to keep more of their revenue while customizing services for their local markets.

The demand for shipping and logistics services has surged alongside e-commerce growth, turning these once-overlooked businesses into powerful opportunities for local entrepreneurship.

Lisa launched her own first mailbox rental and shipping store called Ship Las Vegas in 2018. Today, she operates multiple locations while mentoring aspiring owners through the Mailbox Money Course community.

"Small businesses are still the backbone of America," Gunderson said. "Watching over a hundred people step into ownership and build something in their communities has been incredible."

With new entrepreneurs continuing to launch stores across the country, the Mailbox Money community represents a growing trend: practical, community-rooted entrepreneurship in an increasingly digital economy.

Entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the model can attend upcoming educational sessions hosted by Lisa.

www.MailboxMoneyCourse.com

