The Unstoppable Business Sector Beating the S&P 500

The S&P 500 which has historically returned 7-10% annually is being consistently outperformed by the FRANdex, which tracks the performance of 62 U.S.- based publicly-traded franchise companies. With revenues driven by new business owners, over the last 11 years, whether economic booms or bust, the FRANdex has on average exceeded the S&P 500 quarter over quarter returns by +0.79%. Since 2017, the Frandex has grown by 28.44% versus the S&P 500 which registered gains of 20.90% over the same period.

Here are 5 franchise stocks to watch in 2018: Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ: NATH), Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTC: VEND), RTI Hospitality Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RICK), Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH), and Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc (NASDAQ: RUTH).

Nathans Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) is a operator and franchisor of American fast food restaurants that specialize in hot dogs. Nathan's offers consumers proprietary hot dogs, hamburgers, sandwiches, and other quick service menu items. Currently Nathan's products are distributed in supermarkets and grocery chains in all 50 states, and nine foreign countries via foodservice sales programs and product licensing. Nathan's stock rose 12 percent overall in 2017.

Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCQB: VEND) is the franchisor of the fully-automated robotic frozen yogurt vending machine designed to disrupt brick and mortar competitors: Yogurtland and Pinkberry. These 'eat-o-tainment' units eliminate the need for costly lease payments, employees, and are capable of operating 24-hours a day. The robots have ability to accept payments of all kinds, including cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Etherium, and Bitcoin Cash. In just the last 30 days, the company has sold the LA & Orange County Markets for $23 million and Calgary & Edmonton markets for $5.2 million.

RTI Hospitality Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) is the franchisor of American gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. With clubs in Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, and many other cities. RCI Hospitality operates under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, Tootsie's Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars, and Bombshells to name a few. RTI's stock closed out 67% higher in 2017.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) is western themed restaurant chain specializing in steaks and american food. Texas Roadhouse opened an additional 31 new restaurants in 2017, giving the chain 549 restaurants in total. Texas Roadhouse share price rose 12 percent in 2017.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc (NASDAQ: RUTH) the largest fine dining company in the world, operates American steakhouse and seafood restaurants. Specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth's Chris' signature fashion "sizzling." Ruth's recently acquired six Hawaii Ruth's Chris Steak House locations from longtime franchise partner Desert Island Restaurants. The company's stock rose 19 percent in 2017.

For current services performed MNU has been compensated nineteen hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Generation Next Franchise Brands Inc. by the company.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

