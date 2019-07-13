The Untamed Becomes Top1 Twitter Trending Topic, Gaining Global Attention

As well as being synchronously released on WeTV (the subbranch of Tencent Video in Thailand, Indonesia and other regions and countries), The Untamed has also aired on North American new media platforms Viki, ODC, and YouTube. The show attracted widespread public attention and has generated sizeable discussion among viewers. The Untamed is also projected to air in countries including Japan, South Korea, and Cambodia.

A strong plot, well-rounded characters, and elaborate clothing, makeup and stage production have led The Untamed to attract a global audience. The heroic story with modern values strikes a chord globally, making The Untamed increasingly popular.

Since its debut online, The Untamed has topped several domestic Chinese web drama rankings and is attracting more and more overseas attention. As the most popular drama this summer, The Untamed promotes Chinese style and traditional culture to the world, leading to a wave of interest in Chinese dramas.

