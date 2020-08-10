The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company Hosts Virtual CREATE-A-THON Fundraiser starting August 10th to Benefit Underserved Youth and Families in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company (US), a non-profit 501c3 arts-based social justice organization, is hosting its first multi-week Virtually UnUSual Create-A-Thon fundraiser online starting August 10th to inspire creating and sharing at home, while raising funds to maintain and expand its critical theatre-arts programming for underserved youth and families. The mission of The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company is to mentor, educate, and enrich underserved youth through the creation of collaborative, original theatre. Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, US has prioritized reaching and serving youth and families in Los Angeles by quickly pivoting to offer programming virtually to help mitigate the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on under-resourced communities. Outcomes for participants are life-changing, including academic and emotional growth and increased social skills – all through the theatre stage. The Create-A-Thon will raise vital funds to continue offering and expand US's impactful, award-winning programs at no cost to partnering schools or participants, helping to fill a critical gap in access to arts-education at high-needs, arts-poor public schools and juvenile detention centers.

How can you participate? CREATE, SHARE & FUNDRAISE! In the name of the arts, having fun and creating at-home during this difficult time, the Create-A-Thon invites individuals, companies, and friends to set a CREATIVE GOAL with a FUNDRAISING GOAL. For 7 weeks, participants will CREATE something original, SHARE it with family and friends personally and online using the hashtag #UnusualCreateAThon, and FUNDRAISE along the way. "Create-a-Raisers" can either WRITE or PERFORM anything they desire - whether it's a play, script, poem, song, dance, or letter to a friend or loved one. Supporters may even choose to perform an original scene written by an Unusual Suspects youth. No minimum age is required. Residents and companies worldwide can start a fundraising team of their own , join an existing team that inspires you, sign up as an individual , or simply donate ! There will also be opportunities to bid on high-end auction packages and participate in their raffle with items like signed memorabilia and more.

The Create-A-Thon is hosted by Actress & Comedian Melissa Peterman with support from a growing roster of celebrity and entertainment influencers in the Los Angeles arts community including Steve and Nancy Carell; Actresses Annabeth Gish, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Rachel Bloom, Mo Collins; Actors Hector Elizondo and Bruce Greenwood; Rapper Lil Dicky, Host Jason Kennedy, 2x Super Bowl Champion Dwight Hicks, and more. Various industry creatives will also share creative tips along the way which will be seen on social media. Financial and In-Kind Sponsors, and "Star Performer" Donors include ViacomCBS, Johnny Carson Foundation, Ipsy, Argyros Family Foundation and more. Final creations will be accessible online at theunusualsuspects.org. The Unusual Suspects aims to raise $275,000 through the Create-A-Thon for its impactful work!

WHEN & WHERE:

Participate from anywhere in the world starting August 10 th until October 1 st

until Learn more and Sign-up at create.theunusualsuspects.org/createathon

Follow and tag The Unusual Suspects on social media: Facebook @TheUnusualSuspectsTheatreCompany, Instagram @USTheatreCo and Twitter @USTheatreCo. Share your progress with the hashtag #UnusualCreateAThon.

Why now? In the current climate, low-income communities are disproportionately suffering, where many are isolated, and yet for this population, arts access is critical as it is especially healing during these unprecedented times. Created in response to the 1992 L.A. Uprising, The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company was founded as a way to provide a platform for self-expression and healing through the arts. From page to stage, participants learn to write and perform an original play as an ensemble, and in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, The Unusual Suspects stands committed to provide a voice for the voiceless, and a safe place for creative expression. The Unusual Suspects works with communities, schools, and detention centers in neighborhoods with the most incidents of violence and crime, poverty, incarceration, and dropout rates.

To learn more about The Unusual Suspects, visit: https://theunusualsuspects.org/.

