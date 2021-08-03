The Upper Deck Company Inks Hockey Wunderkind Shane Wright To Multi-Year Exclusive Spokesperson Deal

During the 2019-20 OHL season, Wright was granted exceptional player status, which has only been given to four other OHL players, including fellow exclusive Upper Deck spokesperson Connor McDavid. At just 17 years old, Wright served as the captain for Team Canada during their 2021 IIHF World U18 Championship run, and the young center's potential has him touted as the projected number one NHL Draft TM pick for 2022.

"Following the footsteps of superstars like Connor McDavid and legends like Wayne Gretzky and Patrick Roy as an Upper Deck spokesperson is an incredible milestone in my life," said Shane Wright. "As I advance into different stages of my career, I look forward to working with Upper Deck throughout that journey."

This license grants Upper Deck exclusive rights to feature Wright's autograph on trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia. Kicking off the new portfolio, fans can find signed pucks, autographed and inscribed Kingston Frontenacs and Team Canada jerseys, as well as several never-before-seen autographed images showcasing Wright in an artistic collage donning the Frontenacs jersey.

"Shane is a rising talent that we are proud to have as an exclusive spokesperson, " said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. "We are looking forward to seeing the impact he will have on the game and creating unique, authentic collectibles for his fans around the world."

One of the first Wright products to launch will commemorate his crowning achievement as the 2020 CHL® Rookie of the Year in a signed and inscribed piece entitled "2020 ROY." The collection also includes exclusive prints like "Next In Line" that creatively represents Wright's speed and agility on the ice, along with his signature written in gold and in his 51 jersey number.

Fans can view Upper Deck's first Shane Wright portfolio now at www.upperdeckstore.com/shane-wright.

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles.



