The UPS Store Marks Second Rose Parade Appearance with Award-Winning Float

The float was designed to highlight the Toys for Tots® Literacy Program, developed by The UPS Store and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation in 2008. The program strives to provide books and educational resources to economically disadvantaged children in communities throughout the country, aiming to leverage the impact literacy has on children's success.

"The UPS Store is honored to receive this year's Extraordinaire Trophy, and have the opportunity to shed light on childhood literacy to a national audience for the second year in a row," said Karen Kelly, Director of Advertising. "We believe our mission to provide reading materials to economically disadvantaged children across the country ties in beautifully to the Rose Parade's 'Making a Difference' theme."

The UPS Store® float made waves at this year's parade with custom-built hydraulics powering the movement of the float. The float's main feature was a spectacular sea monster that appeared to swim down the parade route in a life-like way. Fresh flowers gave The UPS Store's sea monster its color, texture and brilliance. Her scales were made up of green and yellow chrysanthemums, magenta and coral carnations and intermixed with grapefruit, oranges, lemons and limes. Iris petals created the sea monster's eyes and imported hydrangeas provide bright blue accents throughout the water she is swimming in.

The float's animations blew standard Rose Parade dimensions out of the water – her neck and head animated beyond the standard 55-foot length while her tail animated beyond the standard 18-foot width.

Since its inception the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, The UPS Store has raised more than $4 million dollars and distributed more than 39 million books to help children across the United States. For more information visit theupsstore.com/roses.

About The UPS Store

With approximately 5,000 locations across North America, The UPS Store network comprises the nation's largest franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers. The UPS Store locations in the U.S. are independently owned and operated by licensed franchisees of The UPS Store, Inc., a subsidiary of UPS (NYSE: UPS). Services, products, pricing and hours of operation may vary by location. For additional information on The UPS Store, visit theupsstore.com. For information on franchise opportunities for opening a The UPS Store location, visit https://www.theupsstorefranchise.com/. Follow The UPS Store on Twitter at @TheUPSStore and like The UPS Store on Facebook at facebook.com/theupsstore.

About the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Now in its 70th year, Toys for Tots provides joy and a message of hope to less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy or book during the Christmas holiday season. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

