The Upton Group Announces Partnership with Global Insurance Broker Acrisure

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Upton Group announced today that it has entered into partnership with Acrisure, a top-ten global insurance broker. The partnership will enable The Upton Group to build upon a tradition of providing clients with personalized service in all types of franchise businesses with a special emphasis in pizza and food courier delivery insurance and risk management.

Acrisure is the industry's fastest-growing insurance broker, delivering high-quality insurance and risk management services and solutions through a global network of Agency Partners. As a majority employee-owned private company, the Acrisure model is fundamentally different. Agency Partners maintain autonomy, keep decisions at the customer level, and are offered tools and resources to accelerate growth.

Jason Upton said, "I am excited to join the Acrisure network. Our mission statement is the golden rule "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." The Acrisure model allows us to continue to operate as we always have and always will. This partnership enhances our ability to provide additional options to our clients and prospects going forward while maintaining our culture and way of conducting business."

Upton continued, "It all started the day I went to work for Domino's Pizza as a 16-year-old kid. I am grateful to all the people who have helped me along the way. My family and business mentors, my team members and our clients. In just under 10 years, we did what many said we never could do. We are not only a national agency and one of the top producers in pizza delivery insurance we caught the attention of one of the top 10 global brokers who saw our unique expertise and insight into a traditionally tough class of business. From $3.35 per hour making pizzas to closing a deal with one of the top 10 brokers in the world is the all American dream come true."

"Acrisure has ascended to a top-ten global broker on a simple yet powerful principle: partnerships create value for clients, and the best partnerships create limitless growth opportunities," said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Acrisure. "We are excited to welcome the team at The Upton Group to the Acrisure network, and look to build upon their impressive track record."

The Upton Group is a retail agency based in Guntersville, Alabama. The firm specializes in pizza & food delivery insurance and risk management in all 50 states. Jason Upton, Principal and Founder spent 23 years with Domino's with 17 years as an owner/franchisee. In 2010, Jason leveraged his experience and formed The Upton Group. The business model was simple: "To help Franchisees". Today as a leading national agency The Upton Group is a full service provider for all lines of insurance including Property, General Liability, Hired and Non-Owned Auto, Business Owned Auto, Workers Comp, Umbrellas & Excess along with small and large group health insurance and limited indemnity plans specially developed for pizzeria and franchise workers.

Acrisure's success is due to our unique model, powered by an alignment of interests with our Agency Partners. Our Agency Partners maintain local autonomy, keep decisions at the customer level, and are offered tools and resources to accelerate growth. Acrisure is majority owned by employees and has $2 billion in revenue across 561 locations in 41 states and 16 international locations. As a top 10 global broker, we are driven by the pursuit of limitless growth through exceptional partnerships. Find out more at Acrisure.com.

