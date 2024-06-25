The Uptown Agency Acquires RBA, an Inc 5000 Company, Expanding Creative and Media Offerings

DALLAS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Uptown Agency today announces its acquisition of RBA, an award-winning, creative advertising agency recently named AdAge's #3 Best Place to Work in the United States, and to the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies in America.

The Uptown Agency Team in the Dallas office.

RBA, founded by W. Ross Cromartie and Kace Phillips in 2016, is a full-service creative advertising agency based in Dallas. It has produced award-winning work for hundreds of brands, including Golden Chick, Transwestern, Dickey's Barbeque Pit, JLL, Cotton Patch Cafe, CBRE, Harwood International, Legends, Swiss American, Grayson Whiskey, Rhoback, Purdue University and more.

The Uptown Agency will absorb RBA's team and client portfolio to accelerate its investment in award-winning creative advertising work. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in the agency's journey toward becoming a powerhouse in Dallas.

Joseph Alexander, CEO of The Uptown Agency, added: "Bringing RBA into The Uptown Agency family is a clear win as clients demand more intelligent, data-driven media and results in our space. RBA's media and creative capabilities are highly innovative, and its team's ability to scale quickly and efficiently across many different verticals makes it instantly prepared to be leveraged across our client base. I'm elated to start working with Ross and the entire RBA team and honored to preserve the legacy of RBA as we honor the vision of late co-founder Kace Phillips. We're excited about the future and the many creative opportunities we'll unlock for our client partners."

W. Ross Cromartie, CEO of RBA, added: "RBA's ability to match each client's unique needs to drive business growth has made us a leader in the Dallas market. Our unique approach to media planning and buying, combined with our incredibly talented creative team, has resulted in explosive growth for our clients over the last decade. Teaming up with The Uptown Agency through this acquisition is a game-changer for RBA; we get to retain our client-obsessed culture and stay hyper-focused on creating Work That Wins™️, all while benefiting from The Uptown Agency's depth of experience in branding, marketing, marketing technology, and creating digital brand experiences for consumers - resulting in accelerated growth for all. We couldn't be more excited to join The Uptown Agency."

About The Uptown Agency

We are a leading brand strategy and creative advertising agency in Dallas, dedicated to building and growing brands for clients of all sizes across categories. Our full-service team reverse engineers business outcomes and connects strategy, design, content, data, and digital experiences to unleash powerful brand performance for every client we serve. We foster brand-driven growth across diverse sectors, serving clients such as Alto, The University of Texas at Arlington, The Genius Brand, Colliers International, Birdie Bean, Ricoma International, and Toyota Music Factory. The Uptown Agency is committed to positively impacting our people, clients, and our industry. Learn more at www.theuptownagency.com.

About RBA

We serve challenger brands — brands who are ambitious, passionate, and driven to take on their competitors. Just like a challenger brand, we are nimble, agile, and view every obstacle as an opportunity. Named as AdAge's #3 Best Place to Work in the United States, we are culture driven, client obsessed, and hyper-focused on creating Work That Wins™️. At RBA, we love working with forward-thinking organizations who are helping to solve challenges in the world. Ready to get shit done? Learn more at www.therba.com.

SOURCE The Uptown Agency