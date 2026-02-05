The Uptown Agency Becomes LIVV Audio's Agency of Record

Collaboration to Expand Athlete-Built Active Over-Ear Headphones and Help Consumers LIVV in the Movement with Their Music

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LIVV Audio , the premium active over-ear headphone brand founded by former University of Oklahoma standout and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mark Clayton, has selected The Uptown Agency as its Agency of Record. The partnership unites two Texas-based teams to accelerate LIVV's next phase of growth and bring the brand's core purpose of living at the intersection of movement and audio to more people nationwide.

"At LIVV, everything starts where movement and audio meet," said Clayton, the founder of LIVV Audio. "I built LIVV because I wanted an over-ear headphone that could keep up with training, travel, and real life on the move and help people stay in their flow with their music. From my years at Oklahoma to Sundays in the NFL with the Ravens, I learned that performance is built on details. LIVV is designed so you can just LIVV in the movement, without breaking stride."

Designed for athletes and active listeners, LIVV Audio delivers premium sound with a secure, ergonomic fit that stays in place during motion. LIVV's flagship LIVV Pro headphones pair an athlete-tested design with comfort and stability, so users can remain locked in whether training, traveling, or going about everyday life.

As Agency of Record, The Uptown Agency will lead an integrated, multi-channel strategy spanning brand positioning, creative, PR and influencer engagement, digital media, and experiential activations designed to deepen awareness and drive demand across fitness, lifestyle, and culture.

"The best brand stories don't come from invention; they live in a company's DNA," said Joseph Alexander, President & CEO of The Uptown Agency. "Our role is to tap into what's true about LIVV, how it merges movement and sound, and express that in communications that feel authentic and unmistakably LIVV."

LIVV Audio headphones are available on their website at livvaudio.com and on Amazon.

About The Uptown Agency

The Uptown Agency is an award-winning, full-service marketing and branding partner dedicated to engineering differentiation through creative excellence and data-driven strategy. Recognized as a leader in brand growth, the agency combines industry-leading expertise in brand strategy, creative development, digital marketing, web development, and PR to deliver bespoke solutions that activate audiences and drive measurable results. The Uptown Agency is a valid extension of client teams, prioritizing deep business understanding over templated approaches. Their work spans strategic brand overhauls, custom-coded web experiences, and high-impact campaigns that blend cultural relevance with technical precision. Explore their work at www.theuptownagency.com .

About LIVV Audio

LIVV Audio is a performance-driven audio brand built for people who refuse to sit still. Founded on the belief that sound should move with you, not hold you back, LIVV designs premium wireless headphones and audio solutions engineered for motion, durability, and all-day comfort. By merging high-fidelity sound with secure, sweat-resistant, and impact-ready designs, LIVV empowers athletes, creators, and everyday movers to stay locked in on their goals without compromising audio quality. Every product reflects LIVV's core philosophy: authentic performance, uncompromising sound, and gear that works as hard as you do. Learn more at www.livvaudio.com .

