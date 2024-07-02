The Uptown Agency Welcomes Award Winning Creative Director Randall Hooker to its roster

The Uptown Agency welcomes award-winning creative director Randall Hooker to it's growing roster of creative talent. Post this

"Randall is an exceptional creative talent who expertly leverages brand strategy into integrated campaigns to forge strong connections between brands and their audiences," said Alexander. "We are excited to have him on board."

In his new position, Hooker will advance the agency's creative direction by guiding the creation of innovative concepts and ensuring that clients' visions are brought to life through impactful campaigns. He will collaborate closely with Joseph, client accounts, and the internal creative teams.

Hooker has spent the bulk of his career across Dallas, Georgia, and Virginia working for some of the world's largest brands. Most recently serving as the Executive Creative Director of Warren Douglas Advertising. Prior to that, he was the Creative Director of Ansira, Publicis Groupe, Saatchi & Saatchi, Digitas and The Martin Agency. Hooker ran creative for brands like UPS, BFGoodrich, Rosetta Stone, Hoover, Walmart, Pizza Hut, Experian, Coke, IHG, Ferrari, Mazerati, Grand Boulevard, Old 4th Distillery, SkyView Atlanta, TED Talks, Top Golf, Whynatte, Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and IHG Army Hotels Inc. Hooker has won awards across categories, including but not limited to London International, OMMA Gold, Graphis Golds, Graphis Silver, Caples, ECHO, Dallas Addys, Richmond Addys, Atlanta Addys, and even made the Cannes Shortlist.

"I am deeply passionate about storytelling and love crafting narratives that guide consumers through a brand's journey," said Hooker. "I am excited to join The Uptown Agency team to deliver creatively effective ideas that will elevate its portfolio of brands. even further—creating meaningful, impactful, and innovative work."

Hooker's announcement comes at the heels of the The Uptown Agency's acquisition of RBA, an award-winning, creative advertising agency recently named AdAge's #3 Best Place to Work in the United States, and to the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies in America.

About The Uptown Agency

We are a leading brand strategy and creative advertising agency in Dallas, dedicated to building and growing brands for clients of all sizes across categories. Our full-service team reverse engineers business outcomes and connects strategy, design, content, data, and digital experiences to unleash powerful brand performance for every client we serve. We foster brand-driven growth across diverse sectors, serving clients such as Alto, The University of Texas at Arlington, The Genius Brand, Colliers International, Birdie Bean, Ricoma International, and Toyota Music Factory. The Uptown Agency is committed to positively impacting our people, clients, and our industry. Learn more at www.theuptownagency.com.

SOURCE The Uptown Agency