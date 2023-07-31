The Uranium Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% from 2022 to 2027|Rise in the adoption of uranium in nuclear weapons to boost market growth - Technavio

31 Jul, 2023, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The uranium market is estimated to increase by USD 1,600.05 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 7.06%, according to a recent market study by Technavio.
Uranium Market 2023-2027 – Vendor Scope
The uranium market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -
A Cap Energy Ltd., Altius Minerals Corp., Aurora Energy Metals, Berkeley Energia Ltd., Cameco Corp., CGN Mining Co. Ltd., China National Nuclear Corp., Deep Yellow Ltd., Denison Mines Corp., Energy Fuels Inc., Fission Uranium Corp., National Atomic Co. Kazatomprom Joint Stock Co., Orano, Paladin Energy Ltd., Peninsula Energy Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., State Atomic Energy Corp. Rosatom, State Enterprise Eastern Mining and Processing Plant, Sumitomo Corp., and Uranium Energy Corp. Download the Sample
Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Uranium Market
Uranium Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The market is segmented by end-user (energy, military, and others), source (primary and secondary), and Geography (North America, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe)
- The market share growth by the energy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Uranium serves as an important fuel source for nuclear power plants that power homes and businesses around the world. Demand for uranium has increased significantly as countries seek to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. Furthermore, the growing awareness of the environmental impact of carbon emissions is calling for cleaner alternatives to energy production, making nuclear power one of the key options to meet this need. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.
- Europe is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region that is growing at a significant rate in the region is North America. The major uranium producers in North America are the US and Canada. The US is the world's largest consumer of uranium and has an established nuclear industry that depends heavily on domestic uranium production. In addition, about 20% of the country's electricity is produced by nuclear power plants, and a steady supply of uranium is required to sustain energy production. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.
Uranium Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics
Key Driver
The rise in the adoption of uranium in nuclear weapons is a key factor driving market growth. Governments worldwide recognize the strategic significance of nuclear weapons, and uranium plays a critical role as a key component in these weapons. Uranium, being a radioactive element, is utilized not only to generate nuclear energy but, more significantly, to create nuclear weapons. Uranium-based weapons offer advantages such as immense destructive power and effectiveness as a deterrent. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trends
The increase in strategic collaboration and M&A is a major trend in the market. Many companies prioritize strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions (M&A) to accomplish their business objectives. This trend is gaining popularity across various industries. Companies take these actions to expand their product offerings, enhance market share, and improve their competitiveness. Collaborations prove advantageous as they combine complementary strengths, facilitate the sharing of resources and knowledge, and lead to cost reductions for all parties involved. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges
Stringent regulations on uranium mining are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Uranium mining demands stringent regulation to safeguard the environment and public health. Precautionary steps must be implemented to minimize risks like radiation exposure, water contamination, and the dissemination of harmful chemicals. The IAEA has set up radiation protection and safety principles, along with essential requirements that apply to all activities involving radiation exposure, including uranium mining, as per the IAEA Safety Standards Series. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Uranium Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the uranium market between 2023 and 2027.
- Precise estimation of the uranium market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the uranium market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of uranium market vendors.
Uranium Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,600.05 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.58
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 36%
Key countries
US, China, South Korea, France, and Russia
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
A Cap Energy Ltd., Altius Minerals Corp., Aurora Energy Metals, Berkeley Energia Ltd., Cameco Corp., CGN Mining Co. Ltd., China National Nuclear Corp., Deep Yellow Ltd., Denison Mines Corp., Energy Fuels Inc., Fission Uranium Corp., National Atomic Co. Kazatomprom Joint Stock Co., Orano, Paladin Energy Ltd., Peninsula Energy Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., State Atomic Energy Corp. Rosatom, State Enterprise Eastern Mining and Processing Plant, Sumitomo Corp., and Uranium Energy Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global uranium market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global uranium market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Source Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Military - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Military - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Source
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Source
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Source
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Source
- 7.3 Primary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Primary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Primary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Primary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Primary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Secondary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Secondary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Secondary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Secondary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Secondary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Source
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Source ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 A Cap Energy Ltd.
- Exhibit 115: A Cap Energy Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: A Cap Energy Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: A Cap Energy Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Aurora Energy Metals
- Exhibit 118: Aurora Energy Metals - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Aurora Energy Metals - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Aurora Energy Metals - Key offerings
- 12.5 Berkeley Energia Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: Berkeley Energia Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Berkeley Energia Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Berkeley Energia Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Cameco Corp.
- Exhibit 124: Cameco Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Cameco Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Cameco Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Cameco Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.7 CGN Mining Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 128: CGN Mining Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: CGN Mining Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: CGN Mining Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: CGN Mining Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.8 China National Nuclear Corp.
- Exhibit 132: China National Nuclear Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: China National Nuclear Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: China National Nuclear Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Deep Yellow Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Deep Yellow Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Deep Yellow Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Deep Yellow Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Denison Mines Corp.
- Exhibit 138: Denison Mines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Denison Mines Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Denison Mines Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Energy Fuels Inc.
- Exhibit 141: Energy Fuels Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Energy Fuels Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Energy Fuels Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 National Atomic Co. Kazatomprom Joint Stock Co.
- Exhibit 144: National Atomic Co. Kazatomprom Joint Stock Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: National Atomic Co. Kazatomprom Joint Stock Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: National Atomic Co. Kazatomprom Joint Stock Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 147: National Atomic Co. Kazatomprom Joint Stock Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: National Atomic Co. Kazatomprom Joint Stock Co. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Orano
- Exhibit 149: Orano - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Orano - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Orano - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Orano - Segment focus
- 12.14 Paladin Energy Ltd.
- Exhibit 153: Paladin Energy Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Paladin Energy Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Paladin Energy Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Peninsula Energy Ltd.
- Exhibit 156: Peninsula Energy Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Peninsula Energy Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Peninsula Energy Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 State Enterprise Eastern Mining and Processing Plant
- Exhibit 159: State Enterprise Eastern Mining and Processing Plant - Overview
- Exhibit 160: State Enterprise Eastern Mining and Processing Plant - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: State Enterprise Eastern Mining and Processing Plant - Key offerings
- 12.17 Uranium Energy Corp.
- Exhibit 162: Uranium Energy Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Uranium Energy Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Uranium Energy Corp. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 168: Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 170: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
