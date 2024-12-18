The Urban League of Union County Celebrates 80th Anniversary Milestone Celebration with Formal Gala

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its establishment in 1944, the Urban League of Union County has remained steadfast in its mission to uplift African Americans and other marginalized communities, striving for economic self-reliance, equal opportunities, and social justice. Through its comprehensive programs, the non-profit has empowered countless individuals and families, creating positive change within a community that has done nothing but reinvest into the ULOUC what it has gained from the organization's work.

(L-R) National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, and Crystal A. Orr, President/CEO of the Urban League of Union County, at Urban League of Union County's 80th Anniversary Gala Check Presentation from Rep. Rob Menendez's office-at Urban League of Union County's 80th Anniversary Gala

Recognizing that its impressive legacy would not be possible without the support of key individuals, the Urban League of Union County took advantage of its 80th Anniversary Gala - hosted on October 4, 2024 - to celebrate the collaborators who have helped the organization serve its North Jersey community over the past year. In addition to treating guests to a night of dancing, dining and entertainment, the ULOUC honored and spotlighted individuals who have either gone above and beyond in their support of the organization, or excelled in community-centered work that echoes the ULOUC's mission of "Empowering Communities & Changing Lives."

The ULOUC presented a total of six awards during this year's Anniversary Gala, including the Whitney M. Young Award, which was presented to Clarence Bauknight, Esq. - the organization's longest-serving board member, John Harmon, Sr.- I Am Empowered Award, Harris Freir-Donna Lowe Alexander Urban League Award, A Corporate Partner Award and Community Partner Award will also be presented to Elizabethtown Gas/South Jersey Industries and City of Elizabeth Housing Authority, respectively. This year's celebration featured a passion filled speech by the National Urban League CEO, Marc Morial, reminding guests of the incredible past accomplishments of the branch and its incredibly bright future. American Water, Kean University, and Elizabethtown Gas/South Jersey Industries served as key sponsors.

"I'm so happy we concluded our 80th anniversary celebrations with such an incredible gala. It was our biggest event yet, with overwhelming support from so many new sponsors and our community. I'm especially grateful that Marc Morial, National Urban League President & CEO, could join us—not only to inspire us with his words of encouragement but also to honor one of our 50-year members with a special pinning ceremony. This gala was truly the perfect culmination of all the work we've been doing at the Urban League of Union County. It also gave us a chance to celebrate our honorees and our former CEO, Ella S. Teal, whose legacy continues to inspire us. Reflecting on this year, I'm so proud of everything we accomplished: hosting our first-ever Legacy Breakfast to honor our elders and guild members, holding our annual meeting, co-sponsoring the Juneteenth Festival, and finally capping it off with this milestone gala. I'm beyond grateful to my board, my team, all the attendees and our sponsors for making this year such a tremendous success." - Crystal Orr, President and CEO of the Urban League of Union County.

In recent years, the ULOUC's key programs have shifted to better address the modern needs of Union County Residents. The organization's current slate of services include Housing Services, offering housing counseling and financial support to prevent evictions and uplift low income households; the Reconnections Program, which aids formerly incarcerated individuals in reintegrating into society with essential support; a Mental Health and Wellness Program addressing the mental health needs of individuals affected by incarceration and the COVID-19 pandemic; the Financial Opportunity Center, providing financial coaching and career development services; multiple Youth Programs, inspiring entrepreneurship and STEM education among young people; Community Engagement and Outreach, strengthening community bonds through events like our College Fair and Juneteenth Festival. "I am truly humbled to witness the profound impact we have made in the lives of thousands of individuals and families throughout the years," said President and CEO Crystal A. Orr in a letter to supporters.

The Urban League of Union County (ULUC) is a non-profit community service organization founded in 1944 and incorporated in 1952. We are one of 90 affiliates of the National Urban League. The Urban League supplies information on the minority population, conducts surveys, training programs, secures jobs, motivates youth, and provides essential services in education, housing, health, employment, and advocacy.

