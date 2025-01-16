The Urban League of Union County Closes Out 2024 With Continued Community Outreach & Impact

UNION, N.J., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban League of Union County closed out the year with an array of impactful holiday events that brought together community members, local leaders, and organizations to celebrate, give back, and make the season brighter for those in need. From a festive Thanksgiving feast to a heartwarming Kwanzaa celebration, the League's holiday initiatives served hundreds of local residents, underscoring the organization's commitment to community empowerment and service.

This year's Thanksgiving "Harvest of Health" Community Feast marked an even greater success than the previous year, providing over 100 people with a nourishing holiday dinner at Snyder Academy. Held in partnership with local organizations including the Elizabeth Housing Authority, the Elizabeth NAACP, and The Bloc Society, the event featured a meal made possible through generous donations from neighborhood restaurants, as well as fresh produce from Urban Agriculture Cooperative and non-perishable food items. Guests enjoyed a festive meal and also received a bag of fresh produce to take home.

Co-hosted for the second year by Jonathan Casillas, a New Jersey native and former NFL Super Bowl champion, the event was enhanced with music and entertainment provided by a live DJ, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere.

Local leaders such as Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage, Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados, Assemblyman Reginald Atkins, and Thabiti Boone, former member of the Obama Administration's Fatherhood Initiative, attended to show their support. The event's growth, both in size and impact, highlighted the importance of collaboration across communities and organizations to strengthen Union County.

The Kwanzaa Celebration & Holiday Gift Giveaway was another significant highlight of the Urban League's holiday programming. Held at the Elizabeth Public Library, the event focused on cultural education and community engagement. Children presented the principles of Kwanzaa, guided by Reverend Wanda Lundy, while attendees enjoyed performances by the Institute of Music and Wakeem Jones, which included a piano recital, original poetry, and traditional Christmas carols.

In partnership with the Angel Tree Wish List initiative, the Urban League was able to distribute gifts to over 100 children, ensuring that young residents could experience the joy of receiving a special gift during the holiday season. The event was supported by the Urban League Young Professionals, members of the Urban League, and generous donors.

A special recognition was given to Fountain Baptist Church in Summit, a longstanding partner in supporting this annual event. The celebration was attended by prominent local figures, including Ray Royster from the New Jersey State Attorney General's Office and Elizabeth City Councilmembers, further elevating the significance of the event.

Through these two major events, the Urban League served hundreds of Union County residents, providing meals, cultural enrichment, and holiday gifts. The initiatives highlighted the importance of community unity, service, and cultural understanding. The partnership with local businesses, churches, and government leaders has only strengthened the League's role in creating a more vibrant, connected community.

"Our holiday events bring joy, uplift others, and are also very educational," said Crystal Orr, President & CEO of the Urban League of Union County. "It was an amazing way to end our 80th year celebration by pouring into others. Hearing directly from people who expressed gratitude, not just for our holiday efforts but for the services we provide throughout the year, is a reminder of why we do what we do."

As the Urban League of Union County enters the new year, the organization remains focused on its mission to empower individuals and families through education, economic development, and social justice initiatives. Building on the momentum of the holidays, the League will continue to serve and engage the community in meaningful ways throughout 2025.

The Urban League of Union County, founded in 1944, is a non-profit community service organization dedicated to enabling African Americans and other disadvantaged individuals to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights. The organization provides essential services in education, housing, health, employment, re-entry, and advocacy.

