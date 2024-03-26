The Urban League of Union County Secures $1.6 Million Dollar Funding to Expand Vital Community Initiative

UNION, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban League of Union County is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded more than a third of the $3.9 million funding package secured by Representative Rob Menendez to serve the citizens of Elizabeth, New Jersey. As part of the appropriations bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden as part of the final spending package for fiscal year 2024, the organization is set to receive a total contribution of $1.6 million. The funds will be used in the continuing development of the Urban League of Union County's Workforce Project.

Using its portion of the budget earmarked for Community Project Funding, The Urban League of Union County intends on acquiring and constructing a state of the art facility dedicated to workforce development programs for underserved communities, including low income individuals and returning citizens in Union County. Proposed by Rep. Rob Menendez in 2023 and strongly supported by Senator Bob Menendez, this initiative marks a significant milestone for the Urban League of Union County, coinciding with its 80th anniversary.

"This funding represents a transformative opportunity for our organization and the communities we serve," said Crystal Orr, President/CEO of the Urban League of Union County. "We are thrilled to start this project during our 80th anniversary. It is time for the Urban League to have a home—a dedicated space where we can continue our legacy of service and provide essential resources to those who need them most."

The arrival of the new facility serves as an extension of one of the most vital parts of the Urban League's mission since its establishment in 1944: a dedication to serving residents and fostering community development. Now with a physical home the Workforce Project will be able to ensure that Union County residents have access to the resources and support they need in order to thrive in today's rapidly changing community, all while enabling the Urban League to expand its reach and impact.

A search for the future home of the Urban League of Union County's Workforce Project is currently underway.

About Urban League of Union County:

The Urban League of Union County, founded in 1944, is a non-profit community service organization dedicated to enabling African Americans and other disadvantaged individuals to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights. The organization provides essential services in education, housing, health, employment, re-entry, and advocacy.

