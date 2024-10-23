The Urban One Podcast Network Announces Significant Growth, Along with New Partnerships, Including the Addition of "Mick Unplugged," a Leading Self-Improvement and Education Podcast

As part of this collaboration, the Urban One Podcast Network will exclusively distribute multiple weekly episodes of Mick Unplugged and provide promotional content across Urban One's audio platforms, including Reach Media and Radio One. The network will also exclusively manage all sales and sponsorships, which encompass a diverse range of opportunities.

"Joining the Urban One Podcast Network is an honor that speaks to both the legacy of leadership and the power of voice. Urban One has set the gold standard in media for amplifying diverse stories, and I'm thrilled to be a part of a network that represents strength, authenticity, and cultural impact," lauded Mick Hunt, host of Mick Unplugged. "For me, this partnership is about more than just content – it's about carrying forward a tradition of excellence and purpose-driven conversation. Together, we're empowering the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers."

The Urban One Podcast Network is led by podcast executive Dre Smith, who has become a staple name in the podcast industry as founder and CEO of Relationship Restored. Smith has led teams to market and produced critically acclaimed podcasts that have earned notable recognitions, such as Spotify's best new podcast award in 2021 and have reached top 15 podcast status on Apple podcasts.

"I couldn't be more excited to be leading the Urban One Podcast Network and expanding its portfolio with a variety of titles that directly engage, entertain and relate to Black America," said Dre Smith. "Our recent signings and new original podcasts mark a huge step forward for our growth and showcase our vibrant culture. It's also a privilege to partner with some of the most talented content creators in the game. We look forward to seeing all our shows thrive under the Urban One Podcast Network umbrella and to seeing the incredible opportunities our portfolio will bring."

Other recent signings to the Urban One Podcast Network include:

Dear Future Wifey , hosted by Laterras R. Whitfield, is a 2x Telly Award winning podcast that has ranked as a Top 10 relationship podcast

, hosted by a 2x Telly Award winning podcast that has ranked as a Top 10 relationship podcast The Fun House with Hip-Hop legends Kid N' Play ranks in the Top 100 Music Charts

with Hip-Hop legends ranks in the Top 100 Music Charts She Said It First, hosted by comedian and actress Lynee' Monee and entertainer Jerrilyn Lake , also known as "IndesKribeaBULL," is in the Top 200 Comedy Charts

hosted by comedian and actress and entertainer , also known as is in the Top 200 Comedy Charts Small Doses with Amanda Seales joined Urban One in 2023 and is a top 20 Self-Improvement Podcast

joined Urban One in 2023 and is a top 20 Self-Improvement Podcast Boyz N The Barn is a new sports podcast hosted by NFL Superbowl Champion Vernon Davis .

The Urban One Podcast Network consists of original and partnership podcasts across a variety of genres such as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, The Morning Hustle, I Hate They Homies, The DL Hughley Show, Fatal Attraction, Listen to Black Women, SZN Opener and many others. To see the complete portfolio and to learn more about the Urban One Podcast Network, visit theurbanonepodcastnetwork.com.

About Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 46 million households, and CLEO TV, its sister network with an almost 41 million household reach. As of October 14, 2024, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate), located in 13 of the most populous African-American markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly-owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands.

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.