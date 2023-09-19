The ureteroscopy devices market to grow by USD 276.91 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 39% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ureteroscopy devices market size is expected to grow by USD 276. 91 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and Others), product (flexible ureteroscopes and Semi-rigid ureteroscopes), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Market growth in the region will be driven by an increase in the prevalence of chronic kidney disease, improved healthcare infrastructures in advanced countries such as Canada and the U.S. or emerging markets like Mexico; and a presence of global and local suppliers. Furthermore, ureteroscopy is a minimally invasive medical procedure (MI), mainly used for kidney stone surgery and diagnosis of kidney stones and other urinary tract diseases. Hence, the increase in the demand for ureteroscopy for diagnosing and treating patients with kidney diseases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Advanced MedTech Holdings Pte. Ltd., Advin Health Care, B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast AS, Cook Group Inc., ELMED Medical Systems, EMOS Technology GmbH, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, NeoScope Inc., Olympus Corp., Opcom Inc, ProSurg Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, ROCAMED, Stryker Corp., and HOYA Corp.

Advin Health Care - The company offers ureteroscopy devices such as Rigid ureteroscope, Flexible ureteroscope, and RIRS scopes.

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals play an important role in the detection and management of various urinary tract diseases and are major users of ureteroscopy equipment.

Growing prevalence of kidney stones and ureteral cancer

A growing number of specialized hospitals

Advances in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies

The growing prevalence of kidney stones and ureteral cancer is a key factor driving the market growth. Kidney stones can increase your risk of developing chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease. There may also be an increased risk of developing a second kidney stone. In addition, ureteroscopy is more appropriate for patients who are obese, pregnant, or have coagulopathy. In addition, a ureteroscope is used to check for ureteral cancer. This device will include a camera to aid in the detection of kidney cancer. Furthermore, due to the increasing number of cases of urinary tract cancer, there is an increase in demand for ureteroscopes on the market. Patients diagnosed with ureteral cancer have an increased risk of bladder cancer. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

