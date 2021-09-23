The Urgent Company's Brave Robot Is Top Category Growth Driver in Its Debut Year

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first year of business, The Urgent Company , the consumer brands company focused on harnessing the latest in innovation and science to create revolutionary and delicious foods with less impact on the planet, has led its first brand, Brave Robot ice cream, to become the number one growth driver in the plant-based ice cream category (Source: IRI Total US Food - L12W, 09/05/2021). The brand has also just hit a major company milestone: more than one million pints of Brave Robot have been sold since launch. These data points underscore what the company has been hearing from consumers: countless demands for kinder, more sustainable options that deliver on taste.

Made with Perfect Day's animal-free milk protein, Brave Robot offers a creamy ice cream that produces 34% less greenhouse gas emissions than traditional dairy ice cream (0.76kgC02e2 per Brave Robot pint versus 1.15 kgCO2e per pint of regular dairy ice cream). By reaching the one million pints milestone, consumers have made the equivalent environmental impact of saving one million miles of greenhouse gas emissions, which is equal to driving around the circumference of the earth forty times.

Since launching last summer, Brave Robot's retail distribution has also increased to more than 5,000 stores nationwide.

"We're thrilled to see growth in the marketplace and the positive response from consumers who are making a rapid shift in relationship to the food we consume and the planet we inhabit," says Jon Spear, Vice President of Marketing at The Urgent Company. "We will continue to bring new options to market at the intersection of technology and food that put the future of our climate first, without compromising on taste."

ABOUT THE URGENT COMPANY

The Urgent Company is a new type of CPG company, one with a singular focus on the next generation of consumer brands that harness the latest in innovation and science to create revolutionary, delicious, and sustainable animal-free foods with less impact on the planet. The Urgent Company made its marketplace premiere with the launch of Brave Robot, a revolutionary ice cream made with Perfect Day's non-animal whey protein, which uses science and a little bit of technology to remove animals from the equation without sacrificing the indulgent taste and texture of dairy. The Urgent Company strives to be different, while making a difference. They exist for the future and believe that if things don't change now, there will be nothing left for tomorrow. Visit theurgentcompany.com to learn more.

