About this market

Large number of pediatric patients suffering from bladder ailments will drive the global urinary drainage bags market. Urinary tract infections (UTI) occurs when bacteria enters and infects the urinary tract. Bladder infection is the most common type of UTI. Thus, the increase in the number of children suffering from different urinary ailments leads to an increasing need for urinary drainage bags, and thereby, will drive the growth of the market. Analysts have predicted that the urinary drainage bags market will register a CAGR of 7% by 2023.







Market Overview

Aging population with chronic diseases

The number of older people are growing worldwide with the increase in life expectancy. The rise in aging population presents several health challenges and is likely to influence health care spending patterns. The demand for medical devices in geriatric population will drive the global urinary drainage bags market during the forecast period.

Increase in risk of urinary tract infections and skin irritation

The UTI via catheters is one of the most common infections that patients acquire in healthcare facilities. About 75% if such infections are attributed to the use of indwelling urethral catheters. Infections and associated skin irritations as a result of using urinary drainage bags can have a negative impact on patients, who may stop using urinary drainage bags, which will impede the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Cardinal Health Inc. and Coloplast Group the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the aging population with chronic diseases and large number of pediatric patients suffering from bladder ailment, will provide considerable growth opportunities to urinary drainage bags manufactures. Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast Group, ConvaTec Group Plc, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., and Teleflex Incorporated are some of the major companies covered in this report.



