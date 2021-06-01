The Urology Care Foundation Encourages Men to Focus on Prevention during Men's Health Month!

The Urology Care Foundation is encouraging men to participate in the "Get up and Go!" Challenge during the month of June. The challenge is meant to motivate men to take an active role in their health.

Week 1: Get Up and Go Get Screened!

Prostate Cancer: Generally, prostate cancer screening is recommended for men who are between the ages of 55 to 69. Some men who are at higher risk for prostate cancer should consider screening as early as age 40-45. This group includes African American men and men with a father, brother or son who has had prostate cancer.

Testicular Cancer: Testicular cancer can affect males at any age, but it is most often found in men age 15 to 44 years. With early diagnosis, it can be cured. To catch this cancer early, men are encouraged to learn about the early signs of the disease, learn how to do a testicular self-exam and to talk with a health care provider if there is a suspicious lump, swelling or pain in the area.

Week 2: Get Up and Go Eat a Healthy Meal! A diet rich in natural fiber obtained from fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and fatty fish may reduce testicular and prostate cancer risk and help prevent erectile dysfunction. Any change begins with one decision. Make the choice to eat a healthy meal and start your journey to a healthier lifestyle.

Week 3: Get Up and Go Exercise! Studies have shown regular physical exercise may help lower the risk of heart disease, which is a leading factor of erectile dysfunction (ED). ED can occur for many reasons, but according to one Harvard study, just 30 minutes of walking a day was linked with a 41 percent drop in risk for ED.

Week 4: Get Up and Go Outdoors! Spending time in nature has been found to provide mental health benefits, including reducing levels of anxiety and depression. In fact, getting outside on a regular basis to run, hike or bask in the sunlight can provide you with a host of excellent physical, mental and emotional benefits.

"Men's Health Month is a call for men to take charge of their own health," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "Many men avoid seeking medical care because they fear negative outcomes, think their condition will improve on its own or feel it's a sign of weakness. Some also put off taking care of themselves and do not incorporate healthy habits into their daily lives. Good health practices, including seeking the medical advice from healthcare professionals, can help avoid the devastating consequences of untreated conditions or treatment delay. Now is the time for men to take their health seriously."

The Foundation has launched its Men's Health Info Center promoting resources aligned with each weekly theme at www.urologyhealth.org/menshealth. In addition, the Foundation will utilize Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, podcasts and more to disseminate information to promote a public dialogue and awareness around men's health issues.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. www.AUAnet.org

