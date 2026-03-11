The Urology Foundation launches bold #NameIt campaign tapping into surprising creativity of British men's anatomy nicknames - from Big Ben to Long Dong Silver

Sir Stephen Fry, Ambassador of The Urology Foundation, is proud to back the campaign and has released a video of support stating: "From 'Girth Vader' to 'John Thomas' and 'My Little Friend', the list of nicknames men have for their penis goes on. Yet while around 80% of men have a nickname, only 10% have heard of penile cancer and its symptoms. Know what's normal for you, check regularly, and if you spot something, speak to your doctor. Name it. Tackle it today."

Running across OOH sites, digital channels and social platforms throughout March, the campaign uses humour-led creative to overcome embarrassment, a key barrier preventing many men from discussing intimate symptoms or seeking help.

Penile cancer is rare but rising, with more than 760 men diagnosed in the UK each year. Most cases are seen in men aged over 50 but an increasing number of younger people are now being diagnosed and should be aware of the signs and symptoms.

This bold, cheeky campaign leverages new insight to cut through stigma and drive early action and awareness around a disease where delays can have serious consequences. The campaign site includes an online Pecker Checker, designed to help men recognise what's normal, understand warning signs, and know when to speak to a GP, and a name generator for those in the 20% who haven't got a nickname.

Rebecca Porta, Chief Executive of The Urology Foundation, said, "Our survey highlights that many men can name and talk humorously about their penis, but far fewer know about penile cancer. Penile cancer is rare, but an early diagnosis can significantly improve patient outcomes. Knowing what is normal for you and acting on changes quickly can make a huge difference. We are choosing to speak openly because this is a little-known cancer that urgently needs to be on people's radar. We've heard from experts, patients and their families for many years about the need for greater awareness of penile cancer and we're using this campaign to kick-start real conversations among men. We needed a bold, creative campaign that cuts through taboo and meets men where they already are; using humour and familiarity to start a conversation about something very serious."

The charity hopes that this bold and creative campaign will grab men's attention and get the nation talking about penile health, recognise that penile cancer exists and get to know what's normal for them.

Ref: Survey of 2000 males aged 18+ in the UK carried out by One Poll on behalf of The Urology Foundation, 29 January 2026 – 4 February 2026.

Notes to editor

Campaign details

Campaign title: #NameIt

#NameIt Live dates: March 2026

March 2026 Channels: London Underground, nationwide chicken shops, digital and social

London Underground, nationwide chicken shops, digital and social Campaign site:https://nameit.theurologyfoundation.org/

About penile cancer

WHAT IS PENILE CANCER? The term 'cancer' describes the abnormal, uncontrollable growth of cells in the body, eventually forming masses called "tumours". Penile cancer is when cells in the penis divide and grow in an uncontrolled way. WHERE DOES IT START? It can start anywhere on the penis. The most common area is under the foreskin (if you haven't been circumcised) or on the head of the penis (the glans). HOW COMMON IS PENILE CANCER? Penile cancer is a rare cancer. About 760 people are diagnosed with penile cancer in the UK every year. About 36,000 people are diagnosed globally. WHAT AGE CAN YOU BE DIAGNOSED WITH PENILE CANCER? Most cases of penile cancer are diagnosed in men after the age of 50, however, cases of penile cancer are on the increase. Younger men are at risk and should be aware of signs and symptoms. POSSIBLE SIGNS - Possible signs and symptoms of penile cancer include: A rash

A growth/lesion/lump

Swelling

Bleeding

An ulcer

Discharge – sometimes smelly

Change in colour of foreskin

Lumps or bumps around the groin area GET CHECKED - Get checked out by a GP, pharmacist or a healthcare professional as soon as possible if you notice any of the above or are worried about penile cancer.

Find more information here: https://www.theurologyfoundation.org/urology-health/male-reproductive-organs-conditions/cancer-of-the-penis-penile-cancer/

About The Urology Foundation

As the UK's only charity representing all urology diseases including prostate, bladder kidney, penile and testicular cancers and non-malignant conditions such as incontinence, erectile dysfunction, urinary tract infections and kidney stones, our vision is for everyone to benefit from excellent urology health. We are revolutionising urology care for the benefit of those living with a urology condition and their families. We do this in three ways:

We are investing in cutting edge research and funding more research into urology conditions and cancers.

We are advancing urology skills through providing and supporting education and training programmes for all urology healthcare professionals.

We are achieving impact through raising awareness, improving understanding, providing patient information and driving change through policy and campaigns.

