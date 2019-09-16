The urology laser surgical devices market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Urology Laser Surgical Devices Market: About this market

Urology laser surgical devices are used for soft tissue incision and resection and ablation of tumors. This urology laser surgical devices market analysis considers sales from both portable laser surgical devices and table-top laser surgical devices. Our analysis also considers the sales of urology laser surgical devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the portable laser surgical devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising availability of innovative portable laser surgical devices, and flexibility and efficacy will play a significant role in the portable laser surgical devices segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global urology laser surgical devices market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of urological disorders, product and technology launches, and the increasing M&A across the value chain. However, high costs associated with urological surgical procedures, product recalls, complications associated with laser surgical devices may hamper the growth of the urology laser surgical devices industry over the forecast period.

Global Urology Laser Surgical Devices Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of urological disorders

There has been a significant increase in the number of urological surgical procedures using laser devices, due to an increase in the prevalence of urological disorders, such as urolithiasis and nephrolithiasis. Moreover, metabolic disorders, such as diabetes and hypertension, also increase the risk of chronic kidney diseases. This development is encouraging research institutes to conduct R&D activities for the development of innovative technologies. Thus, the increasing prevalence of urological disorders will drive the growth of the urology laser surgical devices market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Advances in laser technology

Advances in laser technology will lead to the development of new products. The increasing adoption of MIS, increasing surgical outcomes, and patient compliance rises the demand for advanced laser technologies. The evolution of laser surgical devices has widened the application of the laser system in urology. Earlier the laser system was restricted to nephrolithiasis, nowadays, it is a valuable tool for the treatment of urology diseases, such as BPH prostate cancer and kidney cancer. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global urology laser surgical devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several urology laser surgical devices manufacturers, that include biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., El.En. Spa, Olympus Corp., and XIO Group.

Also, the urology laser surgical devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



