The U.S. Air Conditioning Market, Forecast to 2025 - Rising Environmental Concerns; Demanding Energy-Efficient & Green ACs

The US Air Conditioning Market is forecast to show a modest growth rate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.



The major driving factors which contribute to the growth of the air conditioning market in the US are global warming and high living standards. Air conditioners have become a part of every household due to adverse climatic changes. In 2018, more than 80% of the household population has air conditioners installed in their house. The ability to spend on luxurious items is also providing a significant market for the country.



Other factors which contribute to the growth of this market is the rising demand for a commercial building with benefits of packaged air conditioners, rising environmental concerns which demand energy-efficient and green ACs. The rising adoption of smart ACs will present opportunities.



The US Department of Energy's (DOE) new compliance guidelines aimed to offer the largest energy-saving standard that is impacting the commercial heating and cooling industry. In 2015, the new standards were announced and enforced on January 1, 2018. These standards have changed the development process of commercial rooftop air conditioners, heat pumps and warm-air for low-rise buildings such as retail stores, educational facilities for and mid-level hospitals.



New DOE HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) standards will include the parameters sets for refrigerant use in the US that relate to HVAC certification. In 2017, due to dangerous carbon emissions industry use of hydrofluorocarbons was phased out. DOE HVAC standards also limit the use of The ability zone-depleting the (ODS) such as hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and now HFCs.



The companies which are contributing to the growth of the market include American Standard Inc., Goodman Manufacturing Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Trane Inc., United Technologies Corp., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies energy-efficient including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.



The report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the US Air Conditioning market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US Air Conditioning market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US Air Conditioning market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Air Conditioning Market by Application

5.1.1. Residential

5.1.2. Commercial

5.1.3. Industrial

5.1.4. Healthcare

5.1.5. Institution

5.1.6. Automotive

5.1.7. Others

5.2. US Air Conditioning Market by Type

5.2.1. Splits

5.2.2. Rooftop

5.2.3. Indoor Packaged

5.2.4. Chillers

5.2.5. VRF

5.2.6. AHU/FCU

5.3. US Air Conditioning Market by Refrigerant Type

5.3.1. HCFC

5.3.2. HFC

5.3.3. HFO

5.3.4. Natural Refrigerant



6. Company Profiles

6.1. American Standard Inc.

6.2. Goodman Manufacturing Co. (Daikin Group)

6.3. Honeywell International Inc.

6.4. Johnson Controls International PLC

6.5. Lennox International Inc.

6.6. Maytag Corp.

6.7. Nortek, Inc.

6.8. Rheem Manufacturing Co.

6.9. The Whirlpool Corp.

6.10. Trane Inc.

6.11. United Technologies Corp.

6.12. Visteon Corp.



