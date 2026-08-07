The U.S. Air Force Awards $8.22M to Intellisense Systems to Develop Next Generation Nuclear Flash Blindness Goggles

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellisense Systems, Inc. has been awarded an $8,218,891 Cost Plus Fixed-Fee (CPFF) Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) and Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) contract to develop Next Generation Nuclear Flash Blindness protection systems to protect aircrews from nuclear flash blindness.

Intellisense Systems, Inc.

This contract is to develop goggles that help ensure aircrew can safely and effectively execute their mission in a nuclear environment by replacing EEU-2A/P with comprehensive protection against flash blindness and retinal burn. The location of performance is Torrance, CA. The work is expected to be complete by mid-2027. This award is the result of a sole source SBIR Phase III acquisition. In fiscal years 25 and 26, Research and Development funds (3600) in the amount of $564,497 were obligated at the time of award. AF Life Cycle Management Center, Combat Readiness, Human Systems Division, FA8606-25-C-B007 P00003 is the contracting activity. There is known congressional interest pertaining to this acquisition.

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a privately held, employee-owned leader in advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. Our hardware and software solutions turn raw data into useful information for improved decision-making and process automation. Our services include research and development, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 80,000 square feet within our Torrance campus. Our ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D- and AS9110-certified manufacturing facilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, and volume production with full quality assurance.

For more information, visit www.intellisenseinc.com.

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