Intellisense Systems Welcomes Kevin Bell as Vice President, Business Development and Sales

TORRANCE, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of electronic systems and sensors for defense and aerospace applications, proudly announces the appointment of Kevin Bell as Vice President, Business Development and Sales.

Kevin Bell is an innovative and globally experienced senior business development executive specializing in advanced electronic systems. With over 20 years of defense industry experience, he brings deep domain expertise with a proven track record of developing new accounts, driving high-impact programs into the global marketspace, and navigating complex technical sales environments.

Prior to joining Intellisense, Kevin held business development roles at BAE Systems and Raytheon, where he was instrumental in introducing advanced radio-frequency radar and electromagnetic systems into the global marketspace. Before entering the defense industry, he served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy. Kevin holds degrees from the University of Southern California and Fordham University.

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing, processing, and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. Our hardware and software solutions turn raw data into useful information for improved decision-making and process automation. Our services include research and development, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the company occupies 80,000 square feet within our Torrance campus. Our ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D- and AS9110-certified manufacturing facilities include areas for electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, and volume production.

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SOURCE Intellisense Systems, Inc.