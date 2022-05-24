The U.S. Army Selects Intellisense Systems, Inc. for a Phase II SBIR Award for Secure Display Data Transfer Technology

This latest innovation from Intellisense Systems enables pilots to upload flight plans or mission data safely and securely onto aircraft via a carry-on device.

TORRANCE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Army has awarded Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of avionics systems and display technology, a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract for development of the Secure Modular Architecture for Reusable Transfer of Display Data (SMART-2D) technology. SMART-2D enables pilots to securely upload key data like flight plans, mission data, or display configurations onto the aircraft via a smart carry-on device like a tablet or electronic flight bag.

Intellisense Systems, Inc.

This system incorporates an open-architecture approach that will significantly expand opportunities for interfacing aircraft displays with carry-on devices. SMART-2D implements Future Airborne Capabilities Environment (FACE™)-conformant data models and innovatively exchanges display data over a secure network backbone that mitigates the impact to and integrity of mission-critical systems.

"We're very excited to continue development of this new technology," said Juan Hodelin, Vice President and General Manager of Airborne Systems at Intellisense. "This innovative use of a standards-based approach to achieve a common display solution with severability from federated aircraft systems is critical to supporting platform technology adoption. This includes support for domain separation that decouples the display system from core aircraft avionics, allowing mobile device connectivity to the display."

In Phase II, Intellisense will develop a fully functional prototype and test it with various avionics vendors to verify interoperability with multiple display implementations and avionics suites. The development effort involves working with avionics prime systems integrators and identifying opportunities to collaborate with the Army's Combat Aviation Brigade Architecture Integration Lab (CABAIL) to augment Intellisense's diverse and cutting-edge avionics display offerings.

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. We enhance our hardware with software that adds intelligence to our systems and can turn raw data into useful information for improved decision making and process automation. Intellisense Systems offers both off-the-shelf products and custom development services. These services include research and development, requirements analysis, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 70,000 square feet within our Torrance campus. Our manufacturing capabilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, systems integration, and volume production with full quality assurance. Intellisense Systems is qualified across engineering, accounting, and manufacturing to serve government and commercial customers.

