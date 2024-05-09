The US Camping Sleeping Tent Bags Market to Reach $855.09 Million by 2029 - Personalization Creating Market Expansion - Exclusive Focus Research Report by Arizton

Mummy Camping Sleeping Bags Emerging as Prime Option for Backpackers, Unleashing Vast Growth Prospects

CHICAGO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US camping sleeping tent bags market is growing at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2023-2029.

To Know More, Click: https://www.focusreports.store/report/us-camping-sleeping-bags-market

U.S. Camping Sleeping Bags Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

The US Camping Sleeping Bags Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) $855.09 Million Market Size (2023) $586.08 Million CAGR (2023-2029) 6.50 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The camping sleeping bags industry has experienced notable advancements, largely fueled by the integration of smart technologies. Gone are the days of basic insulated sacks; modern camping sleeping bags now boast sophisticated features to enhance comfort and convenience. Take, for example, heated camping sleeping bags equipped with built-in heating elements controllable via smartphone apps, ideal for keeping warm on chilly nights. Some models even come with integrated LED lights along the zipper or hood, offering illumination without disturbing fellow campers. Moreover, solar-powered chargers are now seamlessly integrated into smart camping sleeping bags, enabling outdoor enthusiasts to stay connected even in remote wilderness areas.

Today's campers seek gear that caters to their specific requirements and preferences. The camping sleeping bags market has responded by embracing customization and personalization in various forms. Brands like Retrospec, for instance, provide camping sleeping bags with customizable temperature ratings. Campers can adjust insulation layers according to the season or their comfort preferences. Personalization also extends to zipper placements, with options including side zippers, center zippers, or double-sided zippers to suit convenience.

Furthermore, the range of color and design options available in the market enables individuals to tailor their sleeping bag to their liking, whether they prefer vibrant patterns or subdued earth tones. In essence, the camping sleeping bags market now offers diverse options, ensuring campers can find the perfect gear to match their unique needs and style preferences.

Key Development

In 2023, Therm-a-Rest, one of the prominent vendors, introduced the Space Cowboy 45-Degree Synthetic Mummy Sleeping Bag, showcasing innovation by seamlessly combining a lightweight design with synthetic insulation, catering specifically to warm-weather camping enthusiasts. The use of synthetic materials not only ensures durability but also enhances moisture resistance, addressing common challenges faced during summer expeditions. This strategic launch in July reflects Therm-a-Rest's commitment to meeting seasonal demands and providing campers with a reliable option for summer adventures.

Marmot, one of the prominent vendors, addressed the need for extra warmth in colder conditions with the Trestled 15F Degree Down Sleeping Bag, launched in May 2023 . The sleeping bag's innovation lies in providing a cozy night's sleep even in chilly environments, appealing to campers venturing into colder weather. Marmot's strategic release responds to the demand for cold-weather camping gear, expanding the market's seasonal coverage and meeting the specific needs of winter campers.

The Mummy Camping Sleeping Bags Market to Dominate by 2029.

Mummy camping sleeping bags are favored by backpackers and hikers due to their lightweight and compact design, reflecting a growing trend towards minimalism and efficiency in outdoor gear. For example, The North Face Cat's Meow is a sleeping bag known for its synthetic insulation and lightweight design. Manufacturers are investing in innovative insulation technologies to improve warmth-to-weight ratios, addressing the demand for high-performance gear in cold weather conditions, a significant driver for this segment. For example, Mountain Hardwear Lamina Z offers a balance of warmth and weight. While mummy bags excel in warmth and weight, some consumers find them restrictive and less comfortable compared to other shapes, presenting a challenge for manufacturers to balance functionality with comfort. The versatility of mummy bags makes them suitable for extreme conditions and specialized activities like alpine climbing and winter camping, presenting an opportunity for niche market penetration and premium pricing strategies. As mummy bags dominate the high-performance camping segment, there's a threat of market saturation and intense competition among manufacturers, necessitating constant innovation to stay ahead.

To Know More, Click: https://www.focusreports.store/report/us-camping-sleeping-bags-market

Segmentation & Forecast

Product Mummy Sleeping Bags Rectangular Sleeping Bags Others

Insulation Synthetic Down Hybrid

Season 1 Season 2 Season 3-Season & above

End-users Individual Government & Defences Event Organizers



Vendors List

Key Vendors

Big Agnes

Exxel Outdoors

Marmot

Mountain Hardwear

REI

Other Prominent Vendors

Black Diamond

The Coleman Company

The North Face

Johnson Outdoors

Decathlon

ALPS Mountaineering

Western Mountaineering

Cascade Designs

Feathered Friends

Retrospec

Montbell

Outdoor Vitals

Snugpak

Patagonia

Eddie Bauer

Wiggy's

NEMO Equipment

TETON

Jack Wolfskin

Zpacks

Warmlite

Sea to Summit

Salewa

EXPED

Butler Bags

Rab

Table of Content

CHAPTER – 1: U.S. Camping Sleeping Bags Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

CHAPTER – 2: U.S. Camping Sleeping Bags Market Projected Revenue

U.S.: Projected Revenue of Camping Sleeping Bags Market (2024-2029; $Millions)

CHAPTER – 3: U.S. Camping Sleeping Bags Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Product Type (2024-2029); (Revenue $ M.N.) Product Type Snapshot Mummy Rectangular Others

U.S.: Projected Revenue by Insulation Type (2024-2029); (Revenue $ M.N.) Insulation Type Snapshot Synthetic Down Hybrid

U.S.: Projected Revenue by Season (2024-2029); (Revenue $ M.N.) Season Snapshot 1 Season 2 Season 3-Season & above

U.S.: Projected Revenue by End-users (2024-2029); (Revenue $ M.N.) End-users Snapshot Individual Government & Defences Event Organizers



CHAPTER – 4: U.S. Camping Sleeping Bags Market Prospects & Opportunities

U.S. Camping Sleeping Bags Market Trends

U.S. Camping Sleeping Bags Market Drivers

U.S. Camping Sleeping Bags Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 5: U.S. Camping Sleeping Bags Market Industry Overview

U.S. Camping Sleeping Bags Market - Competitive Landscape

- Competitive Landscape U.S. Camping Sleeping Bags Market - Key Players

- Key Players U.S. Camping Sleeping Bags Market – Other Prominent Vendors

CHAPTER – 6: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About Arizton

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the US camping sleeping bags market?

What are the latest trends in the US camping sleeping bags market?

Who are the key players in the US camping sleeping bags market?

Which region has the largest share in the US camping sleeping bags market?

Which end-user provides more business opportunities in the US camping sleeping bags market?

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Report:

Europe Camping Tents Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

https://www.focusreports.store/report/europe-camping-tents-market-focused-insights

U.S. Camping Tent Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

https://www.focusreports.store/report/united-states-camping-tent-market-report

Europe Glamping Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

https://www.focusreports.store/report/europe-glamping-market-focused-insights

About Focused Reports by Arizton

Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.focusreports.store/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408807/U_S__Camping_Sleeping_Bags_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326840/4513442/Focus_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence