The U.S. Cannabis Conference & Expo Educates and Unites A Growing Cannabis Industry and Community in Miami August 2nd-4th

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Cannabis Conference & Expo (USCC) returns to the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Miami, Florida August 2nd-4th to educate, empower and engage the cannabis industry and the growing Florida Cannabis, CBD and Hemp Markets.

The 2019 USCC Expo is being made possible thanks to our title sponsors: GrowHealthy , and KGK Science .

"We are excited to return to Miami where we have created an inclusive and immersive environment, where patients, business owners, and the community can converge, " Brandy Shapiro-Babin from Milestone Trade Shows said. "Our focus is on best business practices with a focus on compliance such that the industry has sustainability and growth."

Some of the USCC Expo 2019 featured presentations scheduled to enlighten and educate attendees include:

Friday, August 2nd:

The USCC Expo will host an all-day program of Advanced Cultivation Training . Any attendee who purchases a pass for this Advanced Cultivation Training will receive 1 FREE weekend expo pass.

The USCC Expo will also host an all-day Medical Cannabis Symposium , Sessions will include The Endocannabinoid System, Chronic Conditions, Sports Medicine, CBD Treatment for Pets, Compliance for Doctors, Digital Marketing and Monetizing a Cash-Based Business.

On August 3rd and August 4th, The USCC Expo will feature three simultaneous tracks of general sessions focusing on business, legal, retail, financial, cultural and lifestyle topics.

Dr. Richard Boxer, the Chief Medical Officer for iAnthus Capital and Medical Director of Grow Healthy will present an afternoon keynote on Saturday, August 3rd, at 2 pm on Cannabis: Research not Anecdotes. The keynote will stress how "the single greatest responsibility of health professionals is to advocate for the government to remove marijuana from Schedule 1 to allow American researchers to determine the risks and benefits of cannabis."

Michael Brubeck, the founder of Centuria Foods, will deliver a keynote on The Farm Bill, and the Changing Federal Regulation of Hemp on Sunday, August 4th at This keynote will provide updated information and data regarding the recent FDA implementation of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, best known as the 2018 Farm Bill.

Some of our other featured speakers include:

INDUS Holding Company CEO Robert Weakley (a 20-year veteran of the hospitality Industry) and President Joe Bayern , (a former of Cadbury-Schweppes and VOSS Water executive.)

(a 20-year veteran of the hospitality Industry) and President , (a former of Cadbury-Schweppes and VOSS Water executive.) Sera Labs Founder, President and CEO Nancy Duitch , who has 30 years experience as an entrepreneur and leader in the consumer products industry.

, who has 30 years experience as an entrepreneur and leader in the consumer products industry. Dr. Mal Evans , Dr. Corey Hilmas and President CEO Nalja Guthrie from KGK Science, the leading contract research organization offering clinical trial services and regulatory consulting for the dietary supplement, functional food, ingredient, and cosmetic industry.

, Dr. and President CEO Nalja Guthrie from KGK Science, the leading contract research organization offering clinical trial services and regulatory consulting for the dietary supplement, functional food, ingredient, and cosmetic industry. Grasslands Founder & CEO Ricardo Baca , a 20-year veteran journalist who became The Denver Post 's first-ever marijuana editor and founded the news vertical The Cannabist.

, a 20-year veteran journalist who became 's first-ever marijuana editor and founded the news vertical Former U.S. Representative for the 26th Congressional District of Florida , Carlos Curbelo .

The 2019 USCC Expo is open to the public, with no medical cannabis card required. Florida residents may obtain a card at the conference.

Appealing to businesses, patients, and entrepreneurs, the 2019 U.S. Cannabis Conference, promises to provide a unique level of transparency for those seeking to venture into the unpredictable cannabis industry or incorporate cannabis therapy into their lives.

To register for the USCC Expo in Miami, please visit USCCExpo.com

About the U.S. Cannabis Conference + Expo

U.S. Cannabis Conference and Expo series brings together business leaders and professionals from around the globe. Thought-provoking presentations and discussions will entertain, enlighten, and inspire the evolution and impact of the cannabis industry of tomorrow. Learn from industry thought leaders about the future of the cannabis market. Gain insights from U.S. Cannabis Conference and Expo on how the industry is evolving to meet the changing landscape. Hear from pioneers and rule-breakers that changed the future, simply by thinking differently.

