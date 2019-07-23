The U.S. Cannabis Conference & Expo, the Nation's Leading Conference of its Kind, Announces Their Annual Event for Miami

MIAMI, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Cannabis Conference & Expo (USCC) will be hosting for the second year at Miami's Hyatt Regency hotel August 3rd-4th and is open to everyone, with no medical cannabis card required. Appealing to businesses, patients, and entrepreneurs, the 2019 U.S. Cannabis Conference and Expo promises to provide a unique level of transparency for those seeking to venture into the unpredictable cannabis industry or incorporate cannabis therapy into their lives.

"The rise of importance surrounding the Cannabis industry has created plenty of momentum both here in the U.S. and, importantly, across the globe," stated Brandy Shapiro, CEO of Milestone Trade Shows. "As the industry continues to take positive strides, we envision this event as indispensable for both the novice and those well-seasoned."

-KGK Science will be helping to power the conference by providing scientific and clinical research expertise to propel forward health and fitness solutions.

- Cannabis Radio will spark lively conversation between cannabis enthusiasts, activists, and policy makers throughout the expo.

- CCTV and High Life will provide media content for the event and promote excitement surrounding cannabis both before and during the expo.

Here's what to expect at Florida's largest cannabis event of the year.

Mega-Yacht After Party

A night on a $40 million dollar, 222-foot mega-yacht proves to be a unique place to foster business and explore networking opportunities with individuals all across the cannabis industry.

5 star food options and 6 boat decks to explore promises plenty of variety and excitement throughout your evening on the water.

Entertainment performances engage the entire top deck of the yacht with dance and music. Expect a high energy night and an enjoyable environment.

Friday August 2nd , Kicking Off the Expo

The first day kicks off with an advanced cultivation training session. Cutting edge technologies as well as new growing techniques will be shared to help give the edge to those attending. Techniques will include learning the background behind aquaponics, the advantages of growing with soil, and much more. All participants present will receive a complimentary pass for Saturday and Sunday of the expo.

Friday will also incorporate an all-day dispensing knowledge medical symposium angled to serve the medical community by shedding light on cannabis and its various uses.

Saturday August 3rd and 4th, Cannabis and Hemp Industry Leaders Take Center Stage

USCC Keynote Speakers this year present a vast array of CEOs, leaders, and entrepreneurs within the Cannabis industry, who are each capable of providing great new insights for understanding the industry and new techniques for branding towards mainstream consumers.

A national leader in healthcare and cannabis policies, Dr. Richard Boxer , chief medical officer from iAnthus, will be delivering Saturday afternoon's keynote.

, chief medical officer from iAnthus, will be delivering Saturday afternoon's keynote. Michael Brubeck , founder of Centuria Foods, is a global leader in manufacturing processes within the cannabis industry. Michael will be delivering a keynote Sunday afternoon, providing insight on the 2018 Farm Bill and its implementation within the FDA.

, founder of Centuria Foods, is a global leader in manufacturing processes within the cannabis industry. Michael will be delivering a keynote Sunday afternoon, providing insight on the 2018 Farm Bill and its implementation within the FDA. Dr. Andrew Hall of Green Scientific Labs will be spreading his knowledge with regards to the vast array of different cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant.

of Green Scientific Labs will be spreading his knowledge with regards to the vast array of different cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant. Chris Williams , Founder of Sunshine Cannabis, will be providing his insight and discoveries on increasing yields by maximizing space, controlling pests, and selecting the right strains.

, Founder of Sunshine Cannabis, will be providing his insight and discoveries on increasing yields by maximizing space, controlling pests, and selecting the right strains. Guillermo Bravo is the CEO of Foottraffik and will assist in giving a panel discussion regarding the production, sale, and distribution of cannabis products.

is the CEO of Foottraffik and will assist in giving a panel discussion regarding the production, sale, and distribution of cannabis products. Tom Dean will use his expertise as a litigation attorney for the National Cannabis Bar Association to explore what the future will look like if the federal government makes the decision to legalize cannabis.

will use his expertise as a litigation attorney for the National Cannabis Bar Association to explore what the future will look like if the federal government makes the decision to legalize cannabis. Discussing the investment in cannabis both domestically and abroad is Jeffrey Harris , CEO of springbig. Jeffrey brings his expertise surrounding data driven marketing solutions to the panel.

Other engaging sessions include speakers that will assist in

Discovering the true benefits of cannabis usage.

The current state of the Florida cannabis market.

cannabis market. How the seniors of America can benefit from cannabis.

Changing the ongoing public perception and stigma of the plant.

Click here to register for the USCC Expo in Miami.

Save the date for the USCC Expo running through August 2nd-4th inside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Paid Education and Training as well as the Dispensing Knowledge Symposium occur Friday August 2nd with the expo and general sessions running August 3rd and 4th.

To learn more, visit https://miami2019.usccexpo.com/.

About the U.S. Cannabis Conference + Expo

U.S. Cannabis Conference and Expo series brings together business leaders and professionals from around the globe. Thought-provoking presentations and discussions will entertain, enlighten, and inspire the evolution and impact of the cannabis industry of tomorrow. Learn from industry thought leaders about the future of the cannabis market. Gain insights from U.S. Cannabis Conference and Expo on how the industry is evolving to meet the changing landscape. Hear from pioneers and rule breakers that changed the future, simply by thinking differently.

Media Contact

Connor Jelks

703.203.2843

connor@brawnercommunications.com

SOURCE U.S. Cannabis Conference and Expo