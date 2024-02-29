The US Casino Gaming Equipment Market to Reach $7.79 Billion by 2029, More than $4 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

News provided by

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

29 Feb, 2024, 12:50 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US casino gaming equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 3.76% during 2023-2029.  

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.focusreports.store/request-sample/us-casino-gaming-equipment-market-focused-insights

Continue Reading
U.S. Casino Gaming Equipment Market – Focused Insights 2024-2029
U.S. Casino Gaming Equipment Market – Focused Insights 2024-2029

The U.S. Casino Gaming Equipment Market Report Scope   

Report Attributes    

Details     

Market Size (2029)    

USD 7.79 Billion 

Market Size (2023)    

USD 2.90 Billion 

CAGR (2023-2029)    

3.76 %

Historic Year   

2020-2021  

Base Year   

2022-2023  

Forecast Year    

2024-2029    

The US casino gaming equipment market is growing significantly due to bigger and better slot machines, growing demand of live dealers, increasing adoption of AR and VR in gambling, rising popularity of the online gambling market, incorporating artificial intelligence technology, increasing demand for electronic gaming tables, growing hospitality industry, rising involvement of vendors, and rising demand for extravagant casinos. The popularity of electronic gaming tables is significantly increasing due to the high-definition display and touchscreens, which give players a more immersive gaming experience. The demand for replacement segment is a significant contributor in the US casino gaming equipment market, which is expected to grow significantly in coming years. In the US casino gaming equipment market, the trend of chip customization is significantly increasing. This is due to the branding of casinos, with unique designs and logos, to enhance the player experience and brand recognition.

Key Development

Casino gaming equipment is a device and machinery used to operate various casino games. It includes various equipment, including slot machines, gaming tables, video lottery terminals, and video poker machines. Casino gaming equipment's primary function is to provide players with entertainment and generate revenue for the casino operators. The demand segmentation of casino gaming equipment includes replacement and new/expansionary. The installation segmentation includes inside and outside segments. The end-user segmentation includes standalone, hotel, cruise & riverboat casinos, and others. Casino gaming equipment plays a major role in the operation and success of casinos.

Casino gaming equipment provides an immersive experience for gamblers. Due to technological advancements, companies are offering more engaging and sophisticated equipments. The demand for casinos at hotels, resorts, and restaurants is rising significantly as they provide customers with dining, gaming, and entertainment. The airports want to generate more revenue from the passengers, and the malls offer innovative equipment to attract more visitors.

Buy this Research @ https://www.focusreports.store/report/us-casino-gaming-equipment-market-focused-insights

Segmentation & Forecast

  • Demand Market Insights (2023-2029)
  • Replacement
  • New/Expansionary
  • Product Insights (2023-2029)
  • Slot Machines
  • Gaming Tables
  • VLTs
  • Video Poker Machines
  • Others
  • Installation Market Insights (2023-2029)
  • Inside
  • Outside
  • End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)
  • Standalone Casino
  • Hotel Casino
  • Cruise and Riverboat Casino
  • Others

Vendors List

  • Key Vendors
  • Ainsworth Game Technology
  • Aristocrat Leisure
  • Everi Holdings
  • Incredible Technologies
  • International Game Technology
  • Konami Holdings
  • Light & Wonder
  • PlayAGS
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • ANGEL GROUP CO., LTD
  • Aruze Gaming America, Inc.
  • Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC
  • Gambling Partners International
  • Jackpot Digital Inc
  • Magic Dreams
  • Novomatic
  • Ortiz Gaming
  • Rye Park Gaming
  • TCSJOHNHUXLEY
  • Abbiati Casino Equipment
  • Bingotimes Digital Technology
  • BONO Gaming System
  • Cammegh
  • Casino Technology
  • Cole Kepro International
  • Euro Games Technology
  • FBM Gaming
  • GameCo LLC
  • Grand Vision Gaming
  • GTI Gaming
  • Inspired Entertainment
  • Interblock
  • Matsui Gaming Machine
  • Merkur Gaming
  • Sega Sammy Creation
  • TABLESWIN
  • Taiwei Group
  • Zitro Games

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the projected value of the US casino gaming equipment market by 2029?

What is the projected value of the US casino gaming equipment market by 2029?

What factors are driving the growth of the video poker machines segment?

Why is the replacement segment in the US casino gaming equipment market growing?

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Key Findings
  • Key Developments

CHAPTER – 2: US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Segmentation Data

  • Demand Market Insights (2023-2029)
  • Replacement
  • New/Expansionary
  • Product Insights (2023-2029)
  • Slot Machines
  • Gaming Tables
  • VLTs
  • Video Poker Machines
  • Others
  • Installation Market Insights (2023-2029)
  • Inside
  • Outside
  • End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)
  • Standalone Casino
  • Hotel Casino
  • Cruise and Riverboat Casino
  • Others

CHAPTER – 3: US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Drivers
  • US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Trends
  • US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 4: US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Overview

  • US Casino Gaming Equipment - Competitive Landscape
  • US Casino Gaming Equipment - Key Players
  • US Casino Gaming Equipment - Key Company Profiles

CHAPTER – 5: Appendix

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • Arizton

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

Europe Roofing Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

US Decorative Tiles Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

Europe Glamping Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

About Focused Reports by Arizton         

Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.        

About Us:                                                    

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.                                                       

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.                                                        

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.         

Contact Us:         

Call: +1-312-235-2040                                
          +1 302 469 0707       
Mail: [email protected]        

Website: https://www.focusreports.store/    

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351244/US_CASINO_GAMING_EQUIPMENT_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326840/4568951/Focus_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Also from this source

Data Center Colocation Market to Reach $46.30 Billion by 2028, More than 5,175.6 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

Data Center Colocation Market to Reach $46.30 Billion by 2028, More than 5,175.6 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the data center colocation market is growing at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2022 to 2028. To Know More,...
Hospital Beds Market Witnessing Unprecedented Growth Amidst Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion - the Market to Hit $4.83 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

Hospital Beds Market Witnessing Unprecedented Growth Amidst Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion - the Market to Hit $4.83 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

According to Arizton's latest focus Insight report, the global hospital beds market is growing at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. To Know ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Travel

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics