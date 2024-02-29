The US Casino Gaming Equipment Market to Reach $7.79 Billion by 2029, More than $4 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US casino gaming equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 3.76% during 2023-2029.

U.S. Casino Gaming Equipment Market – Focused Insights 2024-2029

The U.S. Casino Gaming Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 7.79 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 2.90 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 3.76 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022-2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The US casino gaming equipment market is growing significantly due to bigger and better slot machines, growing demand of live dealers, increasing adoption of AR and VR in gambling, rising popularity of the online gambling market, incorporating artificial intelligence technology, increasing demand for electronic gaming tables, growing hospitality industry, rising involvement of vendors, and rising demand for extravagant casinos. The popularity of electronic gaming tables is significantly increasing due to the high-definition display and touchscreens, which give players a more immersive gaming experience. The demand for replacement segment is a significant contributor in the US casino gaming equipment market, which is expected to grow significantly in coming years. In the US casino gaming equipment market, the trend of chip customization is significantly increasing. This is due to the branding of casinos, with unique designs and logos, to enhance the player experience and brand recognition.

Key Development

Casino gaming equipment is a device and machinery used to operate various casino games. It includes various equipment, including slot machines, gaming tables, video lottery terminals, and video poker machines. Casino gaming equipment's primary function is to provide players with entertainment and generate revenue for the casino operators. The demand segmentation of casino gaming equipment includes replacement and new/expansionary. The installation segmentation includes inside and outside segments. The end-user segmentation includes standalone, hotel, cruise & riverboat casinos, and others. Casino gaming equipment plays a major role in the operation and success of casinos.

Casino gaming equipment provides an immersive experience for gamblers. Due to technological advancements, companies are offering more engaging and sophisticated equipments. The demand for casinos at hotels, resorts, and restaurants is rising significantly as they provide customers with dining, gaming, and entertainment. The airports want to generate more revenue from the passengers, and the malls offer innovative equipment to attract more visitors.

Segmentation & Forecast

Demand Market Insights (2023-2029)

Replacement

New/Expansionary

Product Insights (2023-2029)

Slot Machines

Gaming Tables

VLTs

Video Poker Machines

Others

Installation Market Insights (2023-2029)

Inside

Outside

End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)

Standalone Casino

Hotel Casino

Cruise and Riverboat Casino

Others

Vendors List

Key Vendors

Ainsworth Game Technology

Aristocrat Leisure

Everi Holdings

Incredible Technologies

International Game Technology

Konami Holdings

Light & Wonder

PlayAGS

Other Prominent Vendors

ANGEL GROUP CO., LTD

Aruze Gaming America, Inc.

Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC

Gambling Partners International

Partners International Jackpot Digital Inc

Magic Dreams

Novomatic

Ortiz Gaming

Rye Park Gaming

TCSJOHNHUXLEY

Abbiati Casino Equipment

Equipment Bingotimes Digital Technology

BONO Gaming System

Cammegh

Casino Technology

Technology Cole Kepro International

Euro Games Technology

FBM Gaming

GameCo LLC

Grand Vision Gaming

GTI Gaming

Inspired Entertainment

Interblock

Matsui Gaming Machine

Merkur Gaming

Sega Sammy Creation

TABLESWIN

Taiwei Group

Zitro Games

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the projected value of the US casino gaming equipment market by 2029?

What factors are driving the growth of the video poker machines segment?

Why is the replacement segment in the US casino gaming equipment market growing?

Arizton

