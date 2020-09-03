NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The U.S. commercial lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019–2025.



The U.S. commercial lawn mower market size is likely to reach revenues of over $4.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2025. The U.S. commercial lawn mowers industry is growing due to the demand for landscaping services in residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks. The use of IoT-enabled systems in combination with machine learning and AI could lead to a paradigm shift in the country's system management and control. The landscaping industry is rising in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for backyard beautification, contributing to the growth of the market in the US. The development of green spaces and green roofs is driving the US industry's need for innovative lawn mower products. Because of their application in golf courses and other large parks and lawns, the increasing deployment of new commercial technology would fuel market growth.



The U.S. commercial lawn mower market will witness surging demand during the period 2019?2025. With the increase in spending toward the professional landscaping services, connecting lawn mowers with the internet of technology, development of sustainable cities, among others, the demand for various lawn mowers is anticipated to increase. Further, activities such as golf, are becoming mainstream consumer leisure destinations, thereby witnessing high growth in the US.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. commercial lawn mower market during the forecast period:

• Connecting Lawn Mowers with the IoT

• Growing Landscaping Industry

• Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers

• Increased Demand for Golf Courses



The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. commercial market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



U.S. COMMERCIAL LAWN MOWER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The U.S. commercial lawn mower market research report includes a detailed segmentation by Products, Fuel Type, End-user, Blade Type, and Other Type. In terms of revenue, the walk-behind segment dominated the U.S. commercial lawn mower market share with 72% in 2019. The increasing demand for professional landscaping services in the country will propel the demand for commercial lawn mowers to gain some market revenue during the forecast period. Industrial gardens, residential gardens, public parks, industrial areas, and institution gardens are the major end-users of this devices. Further, In the US, gardening is one of the ideal outdoor recreational activities that is likely to boost the demand for walk-behind mowers.



Increasing innovations such as mobile-based services enable landscapers to perform the operations effectively. Companies collaborate with Virtual & Interactive Landscape Design Software companies to add more value to the product as they will allow users to utilize some sort of drafting program to create scale in landscape plans via a computer. This will allow companies to remain competitive in the market and maximize the profit. The US is witnessing robust growth in the demand for commercial landscaping services. Further, the growth in commercial construction, office spaces, and large parks and gardens has led to an increment in the revenue in the market.



The gas-powered lawn mowers dominated the U.S. commercial lawn mower market shares in 2019. The increasing demand for lawn and yard landscaping is likely to help the segment to gain market share during the forecast period. The electric-powered lawn mower segment is also likely to grow owing to the growing demand for eco-friendly lawn mowers during the forecast period. In the future, hybrid mowers are expected to gain popularity with combinations of battery and engine-powered technology and gas and battery-powered technology due to the existent noise and emission challenges that are expected to increase in the future. While battery will be the main source of power, small combustion engines are expected to supplement power alternative fuel, and power sources such as propane and solar will become mainstream. Electric cutting units and traction power are also expected to find their way into golf course mower equipment. While air-cooled engines are widespread, liquid-cooled engines are gaining traction in mowers. Technology such as digital electronic ignition and electronic fuel injection (EFI) are incorporated in liquid-cooled units instead of air-cooled units as they have operating temperatures that are a lot more consistent.



Segmentation by Products

• Walk-Behind Mowers

o Self-propelled

o Push

o Hover

• Ride-on Mowers

o Standard Ride-on

o Zero-turn

o Lawn Tractor

o Garden Tractor

• Robotic Mowers

Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Gas-powered

• Propane-powered

• Electric Corded

• Electric Cordless

Segmentation by Blade Type

• Cylinder

• Deck/Standard

• Mulching

• Lifting

Segmentation by Other Type

• Drive Type

o AWD

o FWD

o RWD

• Start Type

o Keyed Start

o Push Start

Segmentation by End-user

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Gold Courses

• Government & Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The demand for commercial gardening equipment in the US is projected to grow at an incredible rate, owing to the high maintenance demand from a large number of parks, golf courses, and commercial spaces. Garden equipment manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advance cutting-edge technologies such as U-cut steering technology, all-wheel drive technology, air induction mowing technology to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of garden equipment. The introduction of battery-powered robotic lawn mowers in the US market has increased vendors' sales on both an overall market and a per-unit basis. Owing to the rising demand for backyard beautification, the US landscaping industry is growing in commercial construction activities, leading to the rise of the commercial lawn mower sector in the country.



Segmentation by Geography

US



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The U.S. commercial lawn mower market is moderately fragmented, with several local and international market players. As consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment may have a negative effect on vendors. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence. While the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it would be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base.



Prominent Vendors

• Deere & Company

• Honda

• Husqvarna Group

• Kubota

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA Group

• The Toro Company

• Ariens Company

• Briggs & Stratton

• Textron



Other Prominent Vendors

• AL-KO Gardentech

• Alamo Group

• Altoz

• AGCO

• AS-Motor

• Bad Boy Mowers

• Black + Decker

• Blount International

• Bobcat Company

• Carraro

• Chervon Group

• Einhell Germany

• Emak Group

• Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

• Excel Industries

• Generac

• Grey Technology

• Greenworks Tools

• Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

• Lowe's Corporation (KOBALT)

• Makita Corporation

• McLane Manufacturing

• Mean Green Products

• Metalcraft of Mayville

• Moridge Manufacturing

• Ningbo NGP Industry

• Positec Tool (WORX)

• R&R Products

• Shibaura

• Snow Joe

• STIHL

• SUMEC (Yard Force)

• Swisher Acquisition

• Schiller Grounds Care

• Techtronic Industries

• Turflynx

• Venture Products

• Walker Manufacturing

• Weibang

• Wright Manufacturing

• Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

• Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

• ZIPPER Maschinen

• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)



