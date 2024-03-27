The US Counter Mounted Automatic Soap Dispenser Market Focus Insight Report - American Specialties Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., and Bradley Corporation are the Major Stakeholder - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the U.S. counter mounted automatic soap dispenser market is growing at a CAGR of 12.81% during 2023-2029.

U.S. Counter Mounted Automatic Soap Dispenser Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

U.S. Counter Mounted Automatic Soap Dispenser Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 327.84 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 159.03 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 12.81 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022-2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The US counter-mounted automatic soap dispenser market is growing significantly due to advancements in sensor technology, the surge in demand for smart bathroom solutions, growing focus on offering automatic soap dispensers for specific user groups, rising demand for durable and easy to clean dispensers, increasing demand for automatic soap dispenser with innovative features, growing popularity of designer automatic soap dispensers, growing commercial real estate & hospitality industry, infectious disease outbreaks, and rising renovation of housing units. In the US counter mounted automatic soap dispenser market, there is significant demand for liquid soap dispensers from corporate spaces. Demand for liquid soap dispensers is rising significantly due to bulk-fill compatibility & cost efficiency. The US market, mid-range & budget hotels are focusing on the adoption of simple design & easy operation-based counter mounted automatic soap dispensers. American Specialties Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Bradley Corporation, Euronics, FontanaShowers, GOJO Industries, Kimberly-Clark, Sloan Valve Company, Stern Engineering Ltd., and SC Johnson Professional are the leading players and have strong market penetration. Vendors such as Georgia-Pacific, Kohler, KUTOL, Newell Brands, Simplehuman, Zurn Water, LLC., and many others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

Smart Dispenser Market Booms in the US, Fueled by Rising Smart Home Adoption

The rising demand for smart homes increases the demand for smart bathroom accessories, which drives the demand for smart dispensers. Thus, the demand for residential spaces is growing significantly in the US market. Rising residential construction activities drive the US market's demand for smart home solutions. For instance, in 2023, the average monthly completion of new residential construction in the US is around 1.4 million, as per the United States Census Bureau. This sensor works on the light and sensor source, which responds to any object in front of a light source. It makes them ideal for fast detection in places like the hospitality industry, healthcare facilities, and education institutes. It also helps to maintain hygiene. A rising number of diseases that spread through touch drives the demand for counter mounted automatic soap dispensers in the US market during the forecast period.

Key Development

An automatic soap dispenser is a smart device designed to dispense soap without manual manipulation. Specifically crafted for above-sink installation, counter-mounted automatic soap dispensers can be installed near faucets with professional assistance. Equipped with precise infrared motion sensors, these dispensers utilize advanced detection technology to recognize human hands swiftly, enabling touch-free operation for dispensing the desired amount of soap. They serve a crucial role in preventing the transmission of germs and bacteria by minimizing direct contact with the product, making them indispensable in heavily trafficked areas across various commercial and residential settings.

In the US market, counter-mounted automatic soap dispensers are segmented based on sensor type, dispense mechanism, end-user category, distribution channels, and refill methods. Sensor segmentation encompasses passive infrared, radar, and photo sensor varieties, each offering distinct functionalities. Dispense segmentation includes liquid, foam, and spray variants, catering to diverse user preferences. These dispensers are made available through distribution channels such as office stores and online platforms, ensuring accessibility to a wide range of consumers. Refill method segmentation distinguishes between open refill systems and cartridge-based solutions, providing flexibility and convenience in soap replenishment methods.

IoT Revolutionizing Automatic Soap Dispensers Market

According to the Arizton's latest research report, the global automatic soap dispenser market to reach USD 986.80 million by 2028.

The world has witnessed serious disease outbreaks such as the Ebola virus as well as the Monkey Pox post the Covid outbreak. Both diseases were transmitted through close contact and touch therefore high chances of transmission at healthcare centers and hospitals were expected. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have started taking extra care in general to avoid medical complications, which has propelled the demand for automatic soap dispensers, especially in healthcare centers and hospitals. The surge in demand for automatic soap dispensers will eventually contribute to the growth of the global automatic soap dispensers market in the coming years.

Vendors in the global automatic soap dispenser market are integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in their products to provide consumers with a sanitary no-touch experience without any spillage of water and soap solution. Such smart automatic soap dispensers offer more benefits to users, such as ensuring proper handwashing for 20 seconds per WHO recommendations. Automation in soap dispensers due to IoT has been accepted widely as it gives a premium feel and helps maintain exceptional levels of hand hygiene. The latest IoT-based automatic soap dispensers are equipped with communication devices to track usage and detect issues and sensors programmed to dispense the hand wash liquid in a precise quantity.

In 2021, Xiaomi launched Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser, an IoT-based soap dispenser that uses a low-noise motor and an infrared sensor to dispense soap foam.

In 2020, TOTO, one of the key players in the automatic soap dispenser market, launched IoT-based soap dispensers specifically designed for smart washroom solutions.

Arizton

