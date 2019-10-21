NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US dairy free creamer market is accounted to US$ 3,750.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,989.1 Mn by 2027. Dairy free creamers are also known as tea whiteners or coffee whiteners. Dairy free creamer is liquid or granular substances used as a substitute for milk or cream. It is added to coffee, tea, hot chocolate, or other beverages. This type of creamers does not contain lactose and therefore, are commonly described as being non-dairy products. Some dairy free creamers contain sweeteners and flavors, such as vanilla, hazelnut or Irish cream. Dairy free creamer is considered to be one of the staples in the non-dairy food category in the US. The growth of the dairy free creamer market is mainly attributed to the rising consciousness among consumers related to the benefits of plant-based and vegan diet.

The US dairy free creamer market by form is bifurcated in powder and liquid.The liquid dairy free creamer segment dominated the US dairy free creamer market.



Easy availability of powered form dairy free creamer and its wide application in the food and beverage processing, bakery products, and infant food are key factors propelling the demand for powdered dairy free creamer market.Moreover, the liquid segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period as the number of trans fats is limited in the liquid dairy free creamer.



Trans fats are harmful as they increase the risk of heart disease. Therefore, the rise in awareness about the health driving the liquid dairy free creamer market growth.



The US dairy free creamer market is bifurcated on the basis of flavor into original, French vanilla, chocolate, coconut, hazelnut, and others.The original flavored dairy free creamer segment is dominating the US dairy free creamer market.



The original flavored dairy free creamer market has recorded a considerably high growth rate in recent years.The original flavored dairy free creamer tastes similar to the dairy based creamer and is widely used in coffee and bakery products.



Furthermore, it does not change the taste of the product in which it is used. This factor is projected to drive the original flavor dairy free creamer market during the forecast period.



A key trend projected to affect the US dairy free creamer market in the coming year is the emerging benefits of coconut milk and coconut creamer products for heart diseases.Recent studies about the health benefits of coconut milk and coconut milk products are expected to boost the market for coconut-based creamer products in the coming years.



Coconut milk is now considered an effective source to lower cholesterol levels and reduce blood pressure.According to a research study in coconut milk stated that drinking dairy-free coconut milk prevents heart diseases.



Saturated fats in coconut milk, which comes from a plant-based source are shown to have an assertive effect on cholesterol and safeguard from diseases such as stroke, heart disease, and high blood pressure. This has surged the demand for coconut-based dairy free creamer products in US dairy free creamer market.



Some of the players present in US Dairy Free Creamer market are Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms, Compact Industries, Inc., Danone S.A., Green Grass Foods, Laird Superfood, Inc., milkadamia, Mooala Brands, LLC., NESTLé S.A., New Barn Organics, Prymal Coffee Creamer, and TreeHouse Foods, Inc.



The overall US dairy free creamer market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the US dairy free creamer market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the US dairy free creamer market



