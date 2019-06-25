The U.S. Department of Transportation Awards a 15-Year Food Services and Catering Operations Contract Extension to Sodexo

"Sodexo is proud to extend its long-term relationship with the U.S. Department of Transportation. This partnership has been fruitful since 2007 and we are excited to continue bringing culinary excellence and the best possible experience to government officials," said Brett Ladd, CEO, Government North America, Sodexo.

Through this new contract, Sodexo will serve 5,500 US DoT employees on campus offering them comprehensive food and catering services. Several new consumers' friendly services are planned, including the addition of a build-your-own pizza station and the introduction of self-served frozen beverages, which better respond to officials dining preferences.

Sodexo is the nation's largest food services contractor to the U.S. Government. Top clients include the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and over 25 federal agencies. With more than 40 years of experience working with municipal, state, federal and military clients, Sodexo's Government segment and its nearly 3,000 employees provide 130,000 meals daily at more than 150 military and U.S. federal government locations in 26 states, with a focus on wellness and nutrition.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is headquartered in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 150,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $32 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com and connect with us on us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact: Alexandra Cauberghs, Sodexo, 301-233-7507, alexandra.cauberghs@sodexo.com

SOURCE Sodexo

Related Links

https://us.sodexo.com

