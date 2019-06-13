The U.S. dominated the overall market of the large caliber ammunition in the year 2018. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market Anticipated to Reach $6.24 billion by 2023



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the value registered by the global large caliber market in 2018 and where is it expected to reach by the end of 2023?

• What are the major technological trends in the global large caliber ammunition market across different regions?

• What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the global large caliber ammunition market during the forecast period 2018-2023?

• What are the major market challenges, and opportunities in the global large caliber ammunition market?

• How much revenue is expected to be generated by

o Different types of caliber, such as land ammunition and naval ammunition, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023?

o Different regions of the market, such as North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World (ROW), during the forecast period?

• Who are the key players present in the global large caliber ammunition market?

• What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the global large caliber ammunition market?



Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market Forecast, 2018-2023



The global large caliber ammunition industry analysis done highlights that the market reported a revenue of $5.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.07%, during the forecast period 2018-2023.



The large caliber ammunition industry in the recent years has underwent the development of ammunition of different calibers for military applications. Large caliber ammunition is mostly used in defense industry with size of caliber ranging from 50mm to 240mm.



Many companies have introduced a variety of large caliber ammunition with different specifications such as high explosive, target practice tracer, armor piercing, high explosive dual purpose, high explosive dual purpose with self-destruction, anti-personnel tracer and target practice marker, among others. All such large caliber ammunition rounds have multiple uses in military industry as per their specifications depending on the projectile types.



Expert Quote on the Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market



"North America is one of the most prominent regions for the growth of the global large caliber ammunition market. In 2018, North America dominated the global large caliber ammunition market with the U.S. acquiring the maximum market share, globally. However, the geographical analysis of this market unveils an immense potential for growth in the Asia-Pacific region. China acquired the largest market share and is expected to witness the highest growth rate in this region during the forecast period 2018-2023. Similarly, the European market is also likely to witness numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period 2018-2023"



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market



The study examines the prime supply-side factors, which affect the large caliber ammunition market growth, along with the current and future trends, market drivers, restraints, and challenges prevalent in the global large caliber ammunition market.



A detailed market share analysis has been included in this report which focuses on the key market developments and strategies, followed by the top players in the market. Additionally, a market share analysis diagram has been included in the existing study to analyze the competitive strength of the players in the global large caliber ammunition market.



Market Segmentation



The large caliber ammunition market is classified into various caliber types such as artillery ammunition (155mm, 105mm, and others), tank ammunition (120mm, 105mm, and others), mortar ammunition (60mm, 81mm, 120mm, and others), and naval ammunition (57mm, 76mm, 127mm).



North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World, acquired the largest share of the global large caliber ammunition market. The U.S. is the prominent country in North America for the development of the large caliber ammunition market. The U.S. dominated the overall market of the large caliber ammunition in the year 2018. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. In Europe, the U.K. is one of the most prominent countries which is currently focusing on the deployment of large caliber ammunition. Some of the other prominent countries include Germany and France.



The Asia-Pacific region majorly consists of China, South Korea, Japan, and India in the large caliber ammunition market. Currently, China has the largest share of the large caliber ammunition market and is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.



Key Companies Operating in the Large Caliber Ammunition Market



Key companies highlighted in the profile section of the report provides a detailed analysis of the 15 key players in the global large caliber ammunition market, including BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Denel SOC Ltd, Global Ordnance, MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L., Nammo AS, NEXTER Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Poongsan Corporation, Rheinmetall Defense, RUAG Group, Saab AB, Singapore Technologies Engineering, and Thales Group, among others. This section covers business financials, key products and services, major developments, future programs (if any), and the individual SWOT analysis.



Countries Covered

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Rest-of-North America

• Europe

• The U.K.

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa



