The US Elderly Care Market to Reach Revenue of Over USD 651.48 Billion by 2029, More than $200 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Focus Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US elderly care services market will grow at a CAGR of 6.15% from 2022 to 2029.

U.S. Elderly Care Services Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

The U.S. Elderly Care Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 651.48 billion Market Size (2023) USD 455.49 billion CAGR (2022-2029) 6.15 % Forecast Year 2023-2029

This report offers market size & forecast data for the elderly care services market in the U.S. The revenue generated from service offerings is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the U.S. elderly care services market, including the U.S. elderly care services market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

The US is the largest revenue contributor to the global elderly care services market. It is observed that elders prefer home treatment for respiratory therapy services and infusion therapy services, which shows a positive shift in the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for post-hospital home health treatment services for the elderly suffering from cancer is expected to rise during the forecast period. LHC Group is one of the leading market players in the US. To enhance home health services in the country, LHC Group entered an agreement for the joint venture with the Archbold Medical Center in 2022.

In 2023, west region dominated the market with the highest market share of 41.26% and is expected to reach 42.11% during the forecast period. The West region has a strong presence of assisted living facilities. Based on the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living report 2023, the West region had the highest presence of assisted living communities compared to other regions. Approximately 2,121 certified skilled nursing facilities are present in the western region of the US. Alaska is one of the significant markets for elderly care services in the US. Around 45% of assisted living residents in this state are over 85. There is a constant increase in the aged population; for instance, in 2019, around 12.0% of the population in this state was 65 and above. The price for assisted living facilities is a bit higher when compared to other zones. This is because of the size of the population living in the West zone, thereby causing more demand for assisted living communities, which, in turn, contributes to higher prices. California boasts the highest number of senior care providers compared to any other state in the US, making it home to a substantial portion of the nation's assisted living communities.

Product Segmentation & Forecast

Service Type

Home Care

Assisted Living

Nursing Care

Others

Application

Non-Healthcare

Healthcare

Age Group

Aged 65-74

Aged 75-84

Aged 85 and Above

Geography

West Region

South Region

Mid-West Region

North-East Region

U.S. Elderly Care Services Market Vendors

Key Players

Brookdale Senior Living

Lincare

Amedisys

LHC Group

Davita

Other Prominent Players

Humana

Genesis Healthcare

Bayada Home Health Care

National Church Residencies

The Ensign Group

Enlivant

Sunrise Senior Living

Life Care Centers of America

Elara Caring

Five Star Senior Living

BrightSpring Health Service

Fresenius Medical Care

Pacifica senior living

senior living Eddy Senior Living

Embassy Healthcare Services

Erickson Senior Living

Frontier Management

Gardant Management Solutions

ProMedica Senior Care

Integral Senior Living

Kisco Senior Living

Leisure Care

Lifecare Services

MBK Senior Living

Meridian Senior Living

Merrill Garden

Northbridge Companies

Northstar Senior Living

Oakmont Senior Living

Pathway to Living

Pegasus Senior Living

Pinnacle Senior Living

Prestige Care

Senior Lifestyle

Senior Resource Group

Sinceri Senior Living

Vi Living

Waltonwood Senior Living

Watermark Retirement Communities

Americare Senior Living

Benchmark Senior Living

Belmont Village

The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society

Spring Arbor

Trilogy Health Services

Key Question Answered in the Report

How big is the U.S. elderly care services market?

What is the growth of the U.S. elderly care services market?

What factors are driving the growth of the U.S. elderly care services market?

Who are the key players in the U.S. elderly care services market?

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: Elderly Care Services Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

CHAPTER – 2: Elderly Care Services Market

U.S.: Projected Revenue of Elderly Care Services Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

CHAPTER – 3: Elderly Care Services Market Segmentation Data

U.S.: Projected Revenue by Service (2023-2029; $Billions)

Homecare

Assisted Living

Nursing Care

Others

U.S.: Projected Revenue by Application (2023-2029; $Billions)

Non-Healthcare

Healthcare

U.S.: Projected Revenue by Service Age Group (2023-2029; $Billions)

Aged 65-74

Aged 75-84

Aged 85 and Above

U.S.: Projected Revenue by Geography (2023-2029; $Billions)

West Region

South Region

Mid-West Region

North-East Region

CHAPTER – 4: Elderly Care Services Market Prospects & Opportunities

Elderly Care Services Market Opportunities & Trends

Elderly Care Services Market Drivers

Elderly Care Services Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 5: Elderly Care Services Industry Overview

Elderly Care Services Market - Competitive Landscape

Elderly Care Services Market – Key Vendor Profiles

Elderly Care Services Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Elderly Care Services Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER – 6: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About Arizton

