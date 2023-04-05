The U.S. Electrical Contractors Market is Set to Reach $283.4 Billion by 2028; High Adoption of EV Charging Infrastructure Booming the Market Growth - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. electrical contractors market will grow at a CAGR of 3.94% from 2022-2028.

U.S. Electrical Contractors Market

The growth in new construction or remodeling is driving the demand for electrical contractors. The rise in 5G technology, demand from data centers, shift toward clean energy, and demand for EV charging infrastructure contribute to the US electrical contractors market growth. Many vendors are expected to enter the market during the forecast period, making the market highly consolidated, as the US electrical contractors market presents lucrative revenue growth opportunities. Many firms are expected to expand their local stores in other countries, likely leading to a project price war among new and existing vendors. The US electrical contractor services are also expected to increase by 2028 due to the rise in demand from data centers.

U.S. ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 283.74 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 225.0 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 3.94 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Services, Application, End-Use, and Geography Geographic Analysis U.S. (Midwest, West, Northeast, and South)

The US is a leader in the electrical contractors market in North America due to its tech-savvy population and awareness of the benefits of the latest technologies and smart services. Therefore, the adoption rate of contractor services is high in the country. The residential and commercial construction, institutional, and other sectors drive the demand for electrical contractors. Improvements in living standards and increased consumer spending on constructing houses with modern and multi-functional sets in the Western US drive the demand for electrical contractors. People's living standards are expected to rise and drive market growth during the forecast period.

In 2022, the electrical segment dominated the market with a 66.86% share. A rise in EV charging infrastructure is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. In addition, increased construction and renovation activities in residential and commercial spaces increase the demand for electrical contractors in the market. Moreover, the electricity demand from the transportation industry is also expected to boost the demand for electrical contractor services.

The demand for electricity from the transportation sector is expected to grow between 2021 and 2024. This is projected to be a major driver for electricity demand in the future. In 2021, electricity consumption began to return, especially in industrial and commercial sectors, where the US retail sales of electricity were around 6.1% and 4.9%, with the economic recovery. Furthermore, the rise in commercial sector electricity is mainly due to workers' return, especially in offices post the COVID-19 pandemic. Between June and August 2022, the US Energy Information Administration recorded an average monthly electricity consumption in the residential sector of about 1,050-kilowatt hours (kWh). Therefore, the demand for electrical contractors to plan and implement services will increase with electricity consumption in both commercial and residential sectors.

The US is a major market for EVs in terms of production and consumption. Hyundai Motor, Tesla, General Motors, and Ford Motor are among the leading producers of EVs in the US. Tesla leads in EV production and is expected to significantly contribute to the US and global EV market shares by the end of 2030. Moreover, many HDV OEMs, especially Freightliner Western Star, aim to offer only CO2-neutral HDVs by 2039.

The US government enforces regulations to reduce CO2 emissions, and the mandates for ZEVs also augment the demand for EVs in the US. In 2021, the country reported sales of 608,000 units of EVs, an increase of almost 289,202 units from 2020. Thus, the growth outlook for EVs in the US will support the demand for electrical contractors in the upcoming years.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Quanta Services

MYR Group

EMCOR Group

MDU Resources Group

IES Holdings

MasTec

Rosendin Electric

Cupertino Electric

M.C. Dean

ArchKey Solutions

American Electrical Contracting

Crete Mechanical Group

New England Electrical Contracting

SunGrid Solutions

Hilscher-Clarke

RESA Power

ABM

Comfort Systems USA

Henkels & McCoy

MMR Group

Five Star Electric

Helix Electric

Faith Technologies

Bergelectric

The Newtron Group

Facility Solutions Group

Redwood Electric Group

Power Design

Cache Valley Electric

E-J Electric Installation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Services

Electrical

Telecommunications

Fire & Security

Electrical Control

Lighting & Signal

Others

Application

New Construction

Renovation or Maintenance

End-Use

Outside

Inside

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Integrated Building Systems

Region

The U.S.

Midwest



West



Northeast



South

