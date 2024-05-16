The US Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market to Reach $26.20 Billion by 2029, More than $12 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

Get This Report for Lesser with Our Subscription Services

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US emergency medical services (EMS) market is growing at a CAGR of 10.46% during 2024-2029.

U.S. emergency medical services market focus insight report by Arizton

The US Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 26.20 billion Market Size (2023) USD 14.43 billion CAGR (2024-2029) 10.46 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The demand for emergency medical services is rising due to multiple factors, including the rising number of baby boomers, the growing aging population, the increase in healthcare expenditure, and rising road accidents. The US is the largest revenue contributor to the global emergency medical service market.

The Public Providers Segment to Generate a Revenue of $14.01 Billion by 2029

Most (96%) of registered departments are local fire departments including career, combination, volunteer fire departments, and fire districts. The remaining 4% comprises state and federal government fire departments, contract fire departments, private or industrial fire brigades, and transportation authority or airport fire departments. Leading specialized services provided by these departments include vehicle extrication (77%), fire/injury prevention and public education (64%), wildfire/wildland urban interface (WUI) (63%), and essential life support (BLS) services (60%). It is observed that only 5% of registered departments have fireboat service capabilities. Of those departments offering fire investigation/fire-cause determination services, 19% have sworn investigators with the power to arrest. In addition, about 71% of the nation's fire departments provide some emergency medical services (EMS).

Air & Water Transportation the Fastest Growing Segment

The air & water transportation accounted for 9.88% of market share and is growing at a CAGR of 11.38%.

Emergency medical service providers can quickly reach remote areas through air mode of transport where ground services are unable to reach on time.

As per the Association for Safe International Road Travel, more than 46,000 people in the US die annually due to road accidents, whereas around 4.4 million people are highly injured.

In 2021, Life Flight Network and Life Link III, two independent hospital-owned air mode of transport programs, signed a letter of intent to launch a strategic alliance, which is a positive sign for the growth of the segment.

About the Report

The U.S. emergency medical services market report contains exclusive data on 44 vendors. The emergency medical services (EMS) market in the U.S. is fragmented due to the presence of approximately 2,000 providers. This fragmentation entails a diverse landscape comprising large-scale companies and numerous small-scale regional competitors. These entities often secure long-term contracts with medical care organizations and actively seek strategic alliances and collaborations with businesses in various countries to expand their market footprint. Furthermore, emergency medical service providers are expanding their service offerings by integrating mobile healthcare, patient advocacy, primary care extenders, and medical education into their portfolios.

Segmentation & Forecast

Provider

Public

Private

Hybrid

Service

Advanced Life Support

Basic Life Support

Incident

Single Casualty Incidents

Mass Casualty Incidents

Patient Group

Adults

Pediatrics

Transport

Ground Transport

Air & Water Transport

Vendors List

Acadian Ambulance Service

Air Medical

Ambulnz

Apollo MedFlight

BSA Health System

Central EMS

City Ambulance Service

Falck

Global Medical Response

HEMSI

LifeLine EMS

Lifestar EMS

Lynch EMS

Medstar

MMT

Redlands Community Hospital

SeniorCare Emergency Medical Services

American Medical Response (AMR)

U.C. Health

Union Emergency Medical Services

Air Ambulance Worldwide

Air Methods

AirEvac International

American Air Ambulance

Chatham Emergency Services

Emergency Services Eagle County Paramedic Services

Emergency Ambulance Service

Greenwich Emergency Medical Service

Guardian Flight

Leon County EMS

Life Flight Network

Livingston County EMS

Mckeesport Ambulance Rescue Service

Metro West Ambulance

Mohawk Ambulance Service

National EMS

New Castle County EMS

NorthStar EMS

Okaloosa County Emergency Medical Services

PHI Air Medical

Puckett EMS

Regional Paramedical Services

RIT Ambulance

Rural/Metro Corp

