The US Garden Hand Tools Market to Reach $3.80 Billion by 2029 - Southern Region Takes Center Stage - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the US garden hand tools market is growing at a CAGR of 2.50% during 2023-2029.

U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market Research Report

Browse in-depth TOC on the US Garden Hand Tools Market

125 – Tables

85 – Figures

296 – Pages

The U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 3.80 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 3.27 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 2.50 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Product Type, End-users, Distribution Channel, Raw Materials, and Geography Geographic Analysis The U.S. (Northeast, South, West, and Mid-West)



The US garden hand tool industry is heading toward sophistication and customization of products to keep ahead of the other players in the market. Technological advances and the use of battery-driven tools have fueled the adoption of cordless power tools and related accessories that are light and durable. Increasing disposable incomes from the end-users has raised their purchasing power, thereby boosting replacement demand in the market. This adoption of substitutes is expected to challenge the growth potential of garden hand tools.

The trend of using recyclable materials as DIY garden hand tools has become increasingly popular across the US during the past decade. Earlier, the trend was popular only in Western regions such as Texas, Florida, and Washington. Many residential end users have taken off the DIY culture through 5-minute videos online. During the pandemic, when the public was restricted indoors, these videos influenced many residential users to utilize their recyclable materials to prepare garden beds and plantations and maintenance of gardens. The DIY culture can be one of the major drivers for garden hand tools in the coming years, with a higher scope for penetration in growing economies.

Pruning Tools to Hold the Largest Share, Striking Tools Market to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

Pruners, also known as pruning shears or hand pruners, are the heady-duty version of scissors specifically used and designed for cutting plants. Pruning tools form an essential part of the garden hand tools. The primary function of any pruning tools is to remove dead, diseased, damaged, or overgrown branches of the plant. Removal of these becomes important because damaged and dead branches attract unwanted insects, which can cause diseases in humans and plants. Such factors will positively impact the growth of the US garden hand tools market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for gardening and landscape activities has been noticed, which has benefited gardeners in reducing stress levels, opting for recreational activities in their leisure time, and creating a safe and pollution-free environment around the home through gardening. With increased household activities in fitting fixtures and gardening purposes, striking tools will be in huge demand. The booming commercial and residential sector with increased trends in gardening and landscaping activities has changed consumer preferences, and consumers are willing to pay extra for gardening space as it adds more value and increases the resale value.

The high competition among the vendors has enabled them to build their product portfolio with more compact, lightweight, aesthetically pleasing, and cost-effective tools. However, manufacturers are more inclined to make their tools available over e-commerce with increased penetration of the internet and a shift in consumer buying patterns. The online distribution portals will increase their market sales during the forecast period.

Residential Distribution Channel to Increasing Market Opportunities

In 2023, the residential segment accounted for a revenue share of 60.68% and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The demand for garden parties and cookouts is growing significantly, boosting the demand for backyard beautification and landscaping in the residential sector. Moreover, with the rising disposable income and standard of living, individuals are increasingly investing in lawn maintenance activities. Hence, such factors support the demand for garden hand tools in the residential segment.

The Southern Region in the US to Lead the Market.

The US garden tool market sees substantial revenue from the southern region, largely due to its abundance of community gardens, numerous housing units, and affluent residents. States like Florida, Virginia, Texas, and the Carolinas, known for their development and rapid growth, serve as pivotal centers for various industries. Among them, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina stand out for their significant contributions to the garden tool market. With over 5.86 million housing units and an estimated 51 million households, the demand for garden tools in the Southern US is poised to rise considerably in the forecast period. This surge is further fueled by the escalating number of residential units, particularly in states like Texas, Florida, the Carolinas, Arizona, and Oklahoma.

Moreover, the increasing household incomes, with a notable 6-8% rise in median household income in the South in 2020 alone, are driving the demand for garden hand tools. Additionally, the region boasts around 150 gardening clubs, which are expected to bolster the sales of garden tools in the years to come. This surge in demand isn't limited to gardening tools alone but extends to related products like essential oils, particularly in the cosmetics & personal care and cleaning & household industries.

The US Garden Hand Tools Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the US garden hand tools market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the US garden hand tools market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the US garden hand tools market size and its contribution, focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the US garden hand tools market helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the garden hand tools market across the US.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the US garden hand tools market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the US garden hand tools market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the U.S. garden hand tools market?

Which region dominates the U.S. garden hand tools market share?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. garden hand tools market?

What are the significant U.S. garden hand tools market trends?

Who are the key players in the U.S. garden hand tools market?

