The US Green Data Center Market Worth $24.20 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US green data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% during 2022-2028. Hyperscale companies such as Facebook (Meta), Google, AWS, Microsoft, and colocation companies such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, and DataBank are working to make their data centers sustainable. There is rising pressure on governments from environmentalists and the public to approach green sustainability. The advantages of green data centers are decreasing space requirements, lowering carbon emissions, lowering long-term operating costs, and reducing water use and waste output. Companies are increasingly signing PPA with renewable energy providers. Moreover, investments are being made in technology to track carbon emissions, improve efficiency, and improve the water use of facilities. Companies such as nZero and Foster Fuel are also making advances in offering innovation in the fuels, and carbon tracking helps data center providers move toward sustainability.

U.S. Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

U.S. Green Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 24.20 Billion Market Size (Power Capacity) 2,774 MW (2028) CAGR (Investment) 9.82% (2022-2028) Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Infrastructure and Geography Region Analysis United States (South-Eastern, Mid-Western, South-Western, Western, and North-Eastern) Page Number 247 Market Dynamics Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation & Enterprise Operators

Increased Adoption of AI and Software

Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology

Government Push for Green Data Center Development Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3714

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Geographical Analysis

Site-Selection for facilities across the U.S. will depend mostly on access to renewable energy.

THE south-Eastern U.S. market will remain a hotspot of data center development soon, with more companies flocking to the region.

Due to the lack of land and renewable energy availability in the Nort-East U.S., it will be the least preferred region for companies to set up the data center.

The U.S. green data center market will witness increased interest from real estate and private equity firms entering the market by establishing a data center business unit or through joint ventures with operators to invest in hyperscale projects.

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators

In November 2022, Google signed a 942 MW PPA on Texas's solar power projects under development. Google aims to be carbon-free by 2030. In May 2021, Google signed an agreement with AES to procure 500 MW of renewable energy to decarbonize its operations. AES's renewable energy project will combine wind, solar, hydro, and battery storage sources in its Northern Virginia data centers.

In May 2022, AWS signed a PPA with AES Corp. for 450MW of solar power. Amazon will use it for California operations, including its data centers. In October 2022, American Rock Products partnership with AWS to reduce the carbon footprint of a new data center in Oregon. AWS announced two new solar energy projects in Ohio, with a power capacity of 200 MW and 80 MW, respectively, to power its data centers in the state.

Mechanical Infrastructure – The U.S. to Witness an Increase in Advanced Cooling Technologies

Increased deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads will increase liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling in the U.S. It will help companies bring down their PUW to 1.4 or below.

The U.S. food company Cargill announced plant-based immersion cooling for its facilities.



Facebook (Meta) has planned to shift all its existing facilities to liquid cooling.

Companies have also adopted free cooling, zero-water cooling, and others to reduce their environmental footprint.

Cologix replaced condensing units in its New Jersey facility with air-cooling units supplied by Carrier.

facility with air-cooling units supplied by Carrier.

T5 Data Centers deploy air-cooled chillers on all its facilities.



QTS Realty Trust uses in-house developed zero-water cooling in all its new facilities.

Innovative cooling techniques, such as underwater data centers and free chillers-based cooling technologies, bring in more efficiency in data center cooling.

In September 2022 , The Backblaze signed 1MW of a facility at Nautilus's floating data center in Stockton, California .

, The Backblaze signed 1MW of a facility at Nautilus's floating data center in .

Apple uses water-cooling based on plants in Reno, Nevada , and Maiden, North Carolina , facilities.

Key Vendors

Aligned

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Apple

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

CoreSite (American Tower)

CyrusOne

Cyxtera Technologies

DataBank

DartPoints

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

Flexential

Google

H5 Data Centers

IBM

Iron Mountain

Microsoft

Nautilus Data Technologies

Novva Data Centers

Oracle

Prime Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Serverfarm

STACK Infrastructure

Stream Data Centers

Switch

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

Vantage Data Centers

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Apex Clean Energy

Avangrid Renewables

DE Shaw Renewable Investments

Dominion Energy

EDF Renewables

Enel Group

Engie

First Solar

Leeward Renewable Energy

Invenergy LLC

Lightsource bp

NextEra Energy

Pattern Energy

Rocky Mountain Power

Shell

Solar Alliance Energy Inc.

The AES Corporation

Torch Clean Energy

TotalEnergies

Vitol Energy

Market Segmentation

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Geography

United States

South-Eastern U.S.



Mid-Western U.S.



South-Western U.S.



Western U.S.



North-Eastern U.S.

To find out more, visit www.arizton.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Related Reports:

Latin America Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The Latin America green data center market was valued at USD 455 million in 2021. A green data center is focused on the sustainability of the data center. The region's increasing digitalization, previously underserved status, the shift to the cloud, the growing popularity of IoT and big data, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for high-speed streaming of online entertainment content are some of the major factors driving the growth of the data center market in Latin America.

Green Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global green data center market size is expected to reach USD 35.18 billion by 2027. Renewable energy initiatives by hyperscale and cloud operators, growing cloud services adoption, automation & intelligent monitoring solutions are some key factors driving the green data center market growth. Also, the increased interest shown by governments and operators to curb power consumption and carbon emissions will fuel the development of the global market.

U.S. Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The U.S. data center construction market was valued at USD 20.21 billion in 2022. The U.S. market is the most mature and is witnessing continuous growth in development and operations. The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the adoption of cloud-based services, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the U.S. data center construction market.

U.S. Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. data center market was valued at $86.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $101.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.60% from 2022 to 2027. The U.S. data center market is the most mature in development and operations. The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the data center market in the US.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS

4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INFRASTRUCTURE

4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 REPORT OVERVIEW

6.1.1 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

6.1.2 KEY TRENDS IMPACTING THE US GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET

6.1.3 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

6.1.4 SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

6.1.5 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 GREEN DATA CENTER METRICS

8.2 POWER USAGE EFFECTIVENESS (PUE)

8.3 POLICY DRIVERS

8.3.1 THE IMASONS CLIMATE ACCORD (ICA)

8.3.2 RE100

8.3.3 ENERGY CERTIFICATIONS

8.3.4 GREENHOUSE GAS PROTOCOL, PARIS AGREEMENT, AND THE SCIENCE BASED TARGETS INITIATIVE (SBTI)

8.4 MOVING TOWARD GREEN ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY

8.5 RENEWABLE & GREEN ENERGY ADOPTION AMONG DATA CENTER OPERATORS

8.5.1 HYPERSCALE OPERATORS STACKING UP ON RENEWABLE ENERGY PPAS

8.5.2 RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION BY COLOCATION SERVICE PROVIDERS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 ADOPTION OF ADVANCED UPS BATTERIES

9.1.1 LITHIUM-ION BATTERY

9.1.2 LIQUID METAL BATTERY

9.1.3 SODIUM-ION BATTERIES

9.1.4 NICKEL ZINC BATTERIES

9.2 ADOPTION OF ADVANCED FUEL SOURCES

9.2.1 FUEL CELLS

9.2.2 HYDROGEN VEGETABLE OIL

9.2.3 NATURAL GAS GENERATORS

9.2.4 NUCLEAR ENERGY GENERATION

9.2.5 OTHER INNOVATIONS

9.3 ADOPTION OF ADVANCED COOLING TECHNOLOGIES

9.3.1 FREE COOLING

9.3.2 LIQUID IMMERSION COOLING

9.3.3 UNDERWATER DATA CENTERS

9.3.4 FLOATING DATA CENTERS

9.3.5 OTHER INNOVATION

9.4 INNOVATION IN DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION

9.4.1 GREEN CONCRETE

9.4.2 MODULAR DATA CENTER

9.4.3 OTHER INNOVATION

9.5 INNOVATION IN POWER UTILITIES

9.5.1 MICROGRID

9.5.2 SMART GRID

9.6 AI, METAVERSE, HPC, & CLOUD COMPUTING INCREASING LIQUID COOLING REQUIREMENTS

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 RENEWABLE ENERGY INITIATIVES BY HYPERSCALE & CLOUD OPERATORS

10.2 RENEWABLE ENERGY INITIATIVES BY COLOCATION & ENTERPRISE OPERATORS

10.2.1 INITIATIVES BY COLOCATION DATA CENTER OPERATORS

10.2.2 INITIATIVES BY ENTERPRISE DATA CENTER OPERATORS/CUSTOMERS

10.3 ADOPTION OF AI AND OTHER TECHNOLOGIES IN DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION

10.4 GOVERNMENT PUSH FOR GREEN DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT

10.4.1 FEDERAL GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

10.4.2 STATE GOVERNMENT REGULATION

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 RISING CARBON EMISSIONS FROM DATA CENTERS

11.2 WATER CONSUMPTION BY DATA CENTERS

11.3 DISTURBING WEATHER PATTERNS ACROSS US

11.4 SITE SELECTION AND DEVELOPMENT CONSTRAINTS

11.4.1 LACK OF SPACE

11.4.2 POWER CONSTRAINT

11.4.3 DATA CENTER ACTIVISM

11.5 OTHER CHALLENGES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 INVESTMENT MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.4 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.4.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.4.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.4.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 INFRASTRUCTURE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14 GEOGRAPHY

14.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.3 SOUTH-EASTERN US

14.3.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.3.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.3 INVESTMENTS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4 MID-WESTERN US

14.4.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT AND GROWTH ENGINE

14.4.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5 SOUTH-WESTERN US

14.5.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT AND GROWTH ENGINE

14.5.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.6 WESTERN US

14.6.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT AND GROWTH ENGINE

14.6.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.6.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.6.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.7 NORTH-EASTERN US

14.7.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT AND GROWTH ENGINE

14.7.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.7.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.7.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

15.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

15.2 RENEWABLE ENERGY PROVIDERS

16 KEY VENDORS

16.1 ALIGNED

16.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

16.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS

16.1.3 SUSTAINABILITY

16.2 AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS)

16.3 APPLE

16.4 COLOGIX

16.5 COMPASS DATACENTERS

16.6 CORESITE (AMERICAN TOWER)

16.7 CYRUSONE

16.8 CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES

16.9 DATABANK

16.10 DARTPOINTS

16.11 DIGITAL REALTY

16.12 EDGECONNEX (EQT INFRASTRUCTURE)

16.13 EQUINIX

16.14 FACEBOOK (META)

16.15 FLEXENTIAL

16.16 GOOGLE

16.17 H5 DATA CENTERS

16.18 IBM

16.19 IRON MOUNTAIN

16.20 MICROSOFT

16.21 NAUTILUS DATA TECHNOLOGIES

16.22 NOVVA DATA CENTERS

16.23 ORACLE

16.24 PRIME DATA CENTERS

16.25 SABEY DATA CENTERS

16.26 SERVERFARM

16.26.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

16.26.2 SERVICE OFFERING

16.26.3 SUSTAINABILITY

16.27 STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

16.28 STREAM DATA CENTERS

16.29 SWITCH

16.3 T5 DATA CENTERS

16.31 TIERPOINT

16.32 VANTAGE DATA CENTERS

17 POWER VENDORS

17.1 ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.

17.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

17.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS

17.2 APEX CLEAN ENERGY

17.3 AVANGRID RENEWABLES

17.4 DE SHAW RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS

17.5 DOMINION ENERGY

17.6 EDF RENEWABLES

17.7 ENEL GROUP

17.8 ENGIE

17.9 FIRST SOLAR

17.10 LEEWARD RENEWABLE ENERGY

17.11 INVENERGY LLC

17.12 LIGHTSOURCE BP

17.13 NEXTERA ENERGY

17.14 PATTERN ENERGY

17.15 ROCKY MOUNTAIN POWER

17.16 SHELL

17.17 SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY

17.18 THE AES CORPORATION

17.19 TORCH CLEAN ENERGY

17.2 TOTALENERGIES

17.21 VITOL ENERGY

18 REPORT SUMMARY

18.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

19 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

19.1 US GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET

19.1.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.1.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECASTS

19.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

19.2.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.2.2 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 US

19.4.1 OVERALL MARKET

20 APPENDIX

20.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006506/US_Green_Data_Center_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence