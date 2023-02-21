The US Green Data Center Market Worth $24.20 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Feb 21, 2023, 10:02 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US green data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% during 2022-2028. Hyperscale companies such as Facebook (Meta), Google, AWS, Microsoft, and colocation companies such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, and DataBank are working to make their data centers sustainable. There is rising pressure on governments from environmentalists and the public to approach green sustainability. The advantages of green data centers are decreasing space requirements, lowering carbon emissions, lowering long-term operating costs, and reducing water use and waste output. Companies are increasingly signing PPA with renewable energy providers. Moreover, investments are being made in technology to track carbon emissions, improve efficiency, and improve the water use of facilities. Companies such as nZero and Foster Fuel are also making advances in offering innovation in the fuels, and carbon tracking helps data center providers move toward sustainability.
U.S. Green Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 24.20 Billion
|
Market Size (Power Capacity)
|
2,774 MW (2028)
|
CAGR (Investment)
|
9.82% (2022-2028)
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Infrastructure and Geography
|
Region Analysis
|
United States (South-Eastern, Mid-Western, South-Western, Western, and North-Eastern)
|
Page Number
|
247
|
Market Dynamics
|
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3714
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Geographical Analysis
- Site-Selection for facilities across the U.S. will depend mostly on access to renewable energy.
- THE south-Eastern U.S. market will remain a hotspot of data center development soon, with more companies flocking to the region.
- Due to the lack of land and renewable energy availability in the Nort-East U.S., it will be the least preferred region for companies to set up the data center.
- The U.S. green data center market will witness increased interest from real estate and private equity firms entering the market by establishing a data center business unit or through joint ventures with operators to invest in hyperscale projects.
Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators
In November 2022, Google signed a 942 MW PPA on Texas's solar power projects under development. Google aims to be carbon-free by 2030. In May 2021, Google signed an agreement with AES to procure 500 MW of renewable energy to decarbonize its operations. AES's renewable energy project will combine wind, solar, hydro, and battery storage sources in its Northern Virginia data centers.
In May 2022, AWS signed a PPA with AES Corp. for 450MW of solar power. Amazon will use it for California operations, including its data centers. In October 2022, American Rock Products partnership with AWS to reduce the carbon footprint of a new data center in Oregon. AWS announced two new solar energy projects in Ohio, with a power capacity of 200 MW and 80 MW, respectively, to power its data centers in the state.
Mechanical Infrastructure – The U.S. to Witness an Increase in Advanced Cooling Technologies
- Increased deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads will increase liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling in the U.S. It will help companies bring down their PUW to 1.4 or below.
- The U.S. food company Cargill announced plant-based immersion cooling for its facilities.
- Facebook (Meta) has planned to shift all its existing facilities to liquid cooling.
- Companies have also adopted free cooling, zero-water cooling, and others to reduce their environmental footprint.
- Cologix replaced condensing units in its New Jersey facility with air-cooling units supplied by Carrier.
- T5 Data Centers deploy air-cooled chillers on all its facilities.
- QTS Realty Trust uses in-house developed zero-water cooling in all its new facilities.
- Innovative cooling techniques, such as underwater data centers and free chillers-based cooling technologies, bring in more efficiency in data center cooling.
- In September 2022, The Backblaze signed 1MW of a facility at Nautilus's floating data center in Stockton, California.
- Apple uses water-cooling based on plants in Reno, Nevada, and Maiden, North Carolina, facilities.
Key Vendors
- Aligned
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Apple
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- CoreSite (American Tower)
- CyrusOne
- Cyxtera Technologies
- DataBank
- DartPoints
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Facebook (Meta)
- Flexential
- H5 Data Centers
- IBM
- Iron Mountain
- Microsoft
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- Novva Data Centers
- Oracle
- Prime Data Centers
- Sabey Data Centers
- Serverfarm
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stream Data Centers
- Switch
- T5 Data Centers
- TierPoint
- Vantage Data Centers
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
- Apex Clean Energy
- Avangrid Renewables
- DE Shaw Renewable Investments
- Dominion Energy
- EDF Renewables
- Enel Group
- Engie
- First Solar
- Leeward Renewable Energy
- Invenergy LLC
- Lightsource bp
- NextEra Energy
- Pattern Energy
- Rocky Mountain Power
- Shell
- Solar Alliance Energy Inc.
- The AES Corporation
- Torch Clean Energy
- TotalEnergies
- Vitol Energy
- Market Segmentation
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Geography
- United States
- South-Eastern U.S.
- Mid-Western U.S.
- South-Western U.S.
- Western U.S.
- North-Eastern U.S.
To find out more, visit www.arizton.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Related Reports:
Latin America Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The Latin America green data center market was valued at USD 455 million in 2021. A green data center is focused on the sustainability of the data center. The region's increasing digitalization, previously underserved status, the shift to the cloud, the growing popularity of IoT and big data, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for high-speed streaming of online entertainment content are some of the major factors driving the growth of the data center market in Latin America.
Green Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global green data center market size is expected to reach USD 35.18 billion by 2027. Renewable energy initiatives by hyperscale and cloud operators, growing cloud services adoption, automation & intelligent monitoring solutions are some key factors driving the green data center market growth. Also, the increased interest shown by governments and operators to curb power consumption and carbon emissions will fuel the development of the global market.
U.S. Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The U.S. data center construction market was valued at USD 20.21 billion in 2022. The U.S. market is the most mature and is witnessing continuous growth in development and operations. The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the adoption of cloud-based services, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the U.S. data center construction market.
U.S. Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. data center market was valued at $86.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $101.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.60% from 2022 to 2027. The U.S. data center market is the most mature in development and operations. The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the data center market in the US.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 REPORT OVERVIEW
6.1.1 KEY HIGHLIGHTS
6.1.2 KEY TRENDS IMPACTING THE US GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET
6.1.3 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
6.1.4 SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS
6.1.5 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 GREEN DATA CENTER METRICS
8.2 POWER USAGE EFFECTIVENESS (PUE)
8.3 POLICY DRIVERS
8.3.1 THE IMASONS CLIMATE ACCORD (ICA)
8.3.2 RE100
8.3.3 ENERGY CERTIFICATIONS
8.3.4 GREENHOUSE GAS PROTOCOL, PARIS AGREEMENT, AND THE SCIENCE BASED TARGETS INITIATIVE (SBTI)
8.4 MOVING TOWARD GREEN ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY
8.5 RENEWABLE & GREEN ENERGY ADOPTION AMONG DATA CENTER OPERATORS
8.5.1 HYPERSCALE OPERATORS STACKING UP ON RENEWABLE ENERGY PPAS
8.5.2 RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION BY COLOCATION SERVICE PROVIDERS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 ADOPTION OF ADVANCED UPS BATTERIES
9.1.1 LITHIUM-ION BATTERY
9.1.2 LIQUID METAL BATTERY
9.1.3 SODIUM-ION BATTERIES
9.1.4 NICKEL ZINC BATTERIES
9.2 ADOPTION OF ADVANCED FUEL SOURCES
9.2.1 FUEL CELLS
9.2.2 HYDROGEN VEGETABLE OIL
9.2.3 NATURAL GAS GENERATORS
9.2.4 NUCLEAR ENERGY GENERATION
9.2.5 OTHER INNOVATIONS
9.3 ADOPTION OF ADVANCED COOLING TECHNOLOGIES
9.3.1 FREE COOLING
9.3.2 LIQUID IMMERSION COOLING
9.3.3 UNDERWATER DATA CENTERS
9.3.4 FLOATING DATA CENTERS
9.3.5 OTHER INNOVATION
9.4 INNOVATION IN DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION
9.4.1 GREEN CONCRETE
9.4.2 MODULAR DATA CENTER
9.4.3 OTHER INNOVATION
9.5 INNOVATION IN POWER UTILITIES
9.5.1 MICROGRID
9.5.2 SMART GRID
9.6 AI, METAVERSE, HPC, & CLOUD COMPUTING INCREASING LIQUID COOLING REQUIREMENTS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RENEWABLE ENERGY INITIATIVES BY HYPERSCALE & CLOUD OPERATORS
10.2 RENEWABLE ENERGY INITIATIVES BY COLOCATION & ENTERPRISE OPERATORS
10.2.1 INITIATIVES BY COLOCATION DATA CENTER OPERATORS
10.2.2 INITIATIVES BY ENTERPRISE DATA CENTER OPERATORS/CUSTOMERS
10.3 ADOPTION OF AI AND OTHER TECHNOLOGIES IN DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION
10.4 GOVERNMENT PUSH FOR GREEN DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT
10.4.1 FEDERAL GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS
10.4.2 STATE GOVERNMENT REGULATION
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 RISING CARBON EMISSIONS FROM DATA CENTERS
11.2 WATER CONSUMPTION BY DATA CENTERS
11.3 DISTURBING WEATHER PATTERNS ACROSS US
11.4 SITE SELECTION AND DEVELOPMENT CONSTRAINTS
11.4.1 LACK OF SPACE
11.4.2 POWER CONSTRAINT
11.4.3 DATA CENTER ACTIVISM
11.5 OTHER CHALLENGES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 INVESTMENT MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.4.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.4.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.4.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 INFRASTRUCTURE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14 GEOGRAPHY
14.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.3 SOUTH-EASTERN US
14.3.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.3.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.3 INVESTMENTS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4 MID-WESTERN US
14.4.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT AND GROWTH ENGINE
14.4.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5 SOUTH-WESTERN US
14.5.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT AND GROWTH ENGINE
14.5.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6 WESTERN US
14.6.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT AND GROWTH ENGINE
14.6.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.7 NORTH-EASTERN US
14.7.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT AND GROWTH ENGINE
14.7.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.7.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.7.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
15.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
15.2 RENEWABLE ENERGY PROVIDERS
16 KEY VENDORS
16.1 ALIGNED
16.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
16.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
16.1.3 SUSTAINABILITY
16.2 AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS)
16.3 APPLE
16.4 COLOGIX
16.5 COMPASS DATACENTERS
16.6 CORESITE (AMERICAN TOWER)
16.7 CYRUSONE
16.8 CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES
16.9 DATABANK
16.10 DARTPOINTS
16.11 DIGITAL REALTY
16.12 EDGECONNEX (EQT INFRASTRUCTURE)
16.13 EQUINIX
16.14 FACEBOOK (META)
16.15 FLEXENTIAL
16.16 GOOGLE
16.17 H5 DATA CENTERS
16.18 IBM
16.19 IRON MOUNTAIN
16.20 MICROSOFT
16.21 NAUTILUS DATA TECHNOLOGIES
16.22 NOVVA DATA CENTERS
16.23 ORACLE
16.24 PRIME DATA CENTERS
16.25 SABEY DATA CENTERS
16.26 SERVERFARM
16.26.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
16.26.2 SERVICE OFFERING
16.26.3 SUSTAINABILITY
16.27 STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
16.28 STREAM DATA CENTERS
16.29 SWITCH
16.3 T5 DATA CENTERS
16.31 TIERPOINT
16.32 VANTAGE DATA CENTERS
17 POWER VENDORS
17.1 ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.
17.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
17.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
17.2 APEX CLEAN ENERGY
17.3 AVANGRID RENEWABLES
17.4 DE SHAW RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS
17.5 DOMINION ENERGY
17.6 EDF RENEWABLES
17.7 ENEL GROUP
17.8 ENGIE
17.9 FIRST SOLAR
17.10 LEEWARD RENEWABLE ENERGY
17.11 INVENERGY LLC
17.12 LIGHTSOURCE BP
17.13 NEXTERA ENERGY
17.14 PATTERN ENERGY
17.15 ROCKY MOUNTAIN POWER
17.16 SHELL
17.17 SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY
17.18 THE AES CORPORATION
17.19 TORCH CLEAN ENERGY
17.2 TOTALENERGIES
17.21 VITOL ENERGY
18 REPORT SUMMARY
18.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
19 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
19.1 US GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET
19.1.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.1.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECASTS
19.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
19.2.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.2.2 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 US
19.4.1 OVERALL MARKET
20 APPENDIX
20.1 ABBREVIATIONS
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: [email protected]
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006506/US_Green_Data_Center_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article