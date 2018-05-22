LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Hospital and Nursing Home Probiotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Channel (Hospitals, Nursing Homes), By Function (Gut Health, Immunity, Wellness), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5399329



The U.S. hospital & nursing homes probiotics market size is expected to reach USD 203.7 million in 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., and is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. Growth in use of probiotics in healthcare institutions has created various new applications for the product, which is contributing toward development of this market.



Rising demand for natural and healthy products is encouraging manufacturers to include probiotics in their products, which is projected to propel demand in the coming years.Manufacturers are also currently involved in overall market development by creating awareness about the advantages of probiotics.



For this purpose, they prefer a collaborative approach by entering into long-term partnerships with probiotic strain suppliers.



In U.S., the ratio of community hospital capacity per 1,000 residents was 2.5 beds per individual in 2014, while the average duration of stay was 5.5 days per hospital stay. Hospital care has witnessed substantial changes over the past four decades. This transformation can be attributed to several factors such as reform in payment systems, modification in practice patterns, shift in consumer preferences, and technological advancements in medical care.



In U.S., rural residents are facing more health problems than urban citizens. Some of the major factors behind poorer healthcare conditions in rural areas in the country are social and cultural differences, economic factors, and educational shortcomings. However, the rural segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate over coming years owing to presence of various untapped markets, which is attracting healthcare institutions to open or expand their operational and distribution facilities.



Key findings from the report suggest:

• The U.S. hospital & nursing home probiotic market is projected to reach USD 203.7 million by 2025 at an estimated CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2025

• In 2015, private health insurance emerged as the largest contributor to the overall national health expenditure in U.S.

• The share of the rural population reporting fair to poor physical health is nearly one and a half times the percentage of urban residents

• Lucrative opportunities in U.S. are bound to attract new entrants. However, massive investments required for carrying out R&D operations is a cause for concern for new entrants

• Some of the key companies present in the market are Bio-K Plus International Inc.; Probi AB; Procter & Gamble; NutraScience Labs; and Probium LLC.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5399329



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-us-hospital--nursing-homes-probiotics-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-usd-203-7-million-in-2025--300652699.html